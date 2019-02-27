Ariana Grande eclipses Selena Gomez as Instagram’s most followed woman

Ariana Grande has eclipsed Selena Gomez in becoming the most followed woman on Instagram.

On Monday, Grande had 146.3 million followers on the social media platform, edging ahead of her fellow pop star Gomez, who has 146.2 million.

However, they both lag behind Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in top spot with 155.9 million followers.

Ariana Grande is now the most followed woman on Instagram (PA)

Grande’s achievement should perhaps come as no surprise, considering she is extremely active on social media and often posts multiple times a day.

The 25-year-old communicates with her army of fans on Instagram and Twitter, using the platforms to promote her latest music.

By comparison, Gomez, 26, has only recently returned to Instagram after announcing a hiatus in September.

Explaining her decision to take a break, Gomez said at the time: “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Since returning to Instagram in January, Gomez has continued to post infrequently.