Chris Kamara to host sports quiz event in Birmingham

The 61-year-old star will come to The Old Crown with The Mockingbird Cinema and Kitchen to take part in a question and answer session, as well as a football quiz with a £100 prize for the winning squad.

There will also be a Ninja Warrior Hangman Challenge and the chance for fans to take a team photo with the sports star.

As a player, he was known as a tough-tackling midfielder before going on to manage clubs such as Bradford and Stoke City.

Kamara gave up on management after his time at Stoke City and instead worked as a pundit for a number of television and radio stations.

He now co-presents Ninja Warrior UK and is a presenter and football analyst for Sky Sports.

Chris Kamara comes to The Old Crown on March 12.

