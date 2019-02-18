Advertising
Chris Kamara to host sports quiz event in Birmingham
Former footballer and manager Chris Kamara is coming to Birmingham as part of a pub quiz event.
The 61-year-old star will come to The Old Crown with The Mockingbird Cinema and Kitchen to take part in a question and answer session, as well as a football quiz with a £100 prize for the winning squad.
There will also be a Ninja Warrior Hangman Challenge and the chance for fans to take a team photo with the sports star.
As a player, he was known as a tough-tackling midfielder before going on to manage clubs such as Bradford and Stoke City.
Kamara gave up on management after his time at Stoke City and instead worked as a pundit for a number of television and radio stations.
He now co-presents Ninja Warrior UK and is a presenter and football analyst for Sky Sports.
Chris Kamara comes to The Old Crown on March 12.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
