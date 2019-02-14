Staffordshire festival Classic Ibiza launches competition

Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza which comes to Weston Park this summer in place of the now defunct V Festival, has recently partnered with beer giant San Miguel and announced the competition.

Anyone who buys a ticket to one of this summer’s shows before February 28 is eligible to win a two-night experience at a villa in Ibiza.

Liza Ward, the Market Drayton-based founder of Revival Productions, said: “What a way to announce our long-term partnership with San Miguel, a brand that is synonymous with enriching life experiences.

“We share these values and are really looking forward to working closely with the team there to invest further in enhancing the experience of our audience.”

Classic Ibiza is coming to Weston Park on July 13, part of a series of shows across the UK this summer.

It will be the first time the popular event comes to the county.

It will see the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of vocalists perform famous dance music tracks in the grounds of Weston Park, on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.

Parking is free, and concert-goers can bring their own refreshments or take advantage of street food stalls onsite.

For more information visit classicibiza.co.uk or call the box office on 01283 841601.