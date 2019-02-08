Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand announced as Oscars presenters

Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and Frances McDormand have been added to the list of presenters at the 2019 Oscars, which will be the first in 30 years not to have a host.

All four stars picked up awards last year, with British actor Oldman scooping best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and Rockwell winning supporting actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

McDormand was named best actress for the same film while Janney won supporting actress for I, Tonya.

Last year, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell had their names read from an envelope and they took home Oscar gold. This year, they'll help make more dreams come true. We're thrilled to announce they'll be presenters at this year's show. #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 7, 2019

This year, they will be handing out the prizes rather than receiving them, joining previously announced presenters including Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Academy said: “Last year, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell had their names read from an envelope and they took home Oscar gold.

“This year, they’ll help make more dreams come true. We’re thrilled to announce they’ll be presenters at this year’s show.”

It is traditional for the acing category winners to return a year later to present the prize they scooped 12 months previously.

Advertising

Sam Rockwell will present an award at the Oscars later this month (Ian West/PA)

The 91st Academy Awards will be the first since 1989 not to have a host, after comedian Kevin Hart pulled out amid a controversy over homophobic tweets.

Instead, the ceremony will rely on a string of A-list presenters, including Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

Ahead of the show, dark comedy The Favourite and Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white epic Roma lead the nominations with 10 nods each.

Olivia Colman, Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant are among the British stars in the running for major awards.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast in more than 225 countries and territories around the world, and will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 24.