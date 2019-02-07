Bollywood meets Hollywood for Telford mayor's charity ball

Telford & Wrekin's mayor Raj Mehta will be hosting more than 150 guests at his charity fundraising ball on Saturday.

The event will feature a three course meal, with South Asian music and dancers following the food.

Proceeds from the event will go the mayor's charity fund.

Councillor Mehta said he was excited to welcome the guests to the event.

He said: "It is a Bollywood meets Hollywood theme and it brings together my theme of building bridges. We have got people from across the community of all faiths and professions, coming together to enjoy the Bollywood and Hollywood theme together."

Councillor Mehta said he was focussed on bringing people together and celebrating the community through his tenure as mayor.

He said: "I am expecting people to build bridges between themselves and that is what my aim will be, to build the bridges throughout the community. My aim as mayor is to encourage people to come together and that is what an event like this is for.

"My town has made me proud and I want to make my town proud by holding this function. Since I have been mayor the town has given me a lot of love and respect and I want to give some back.

"I am very excited and we are just looking forward to what promises to be a great evening."

The event takes place at Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, Great Hay Drive, Sutton Heights, from 7pm and tickets cost £30.