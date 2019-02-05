Drama group ready for opening night

The St Andrew's Players will be putting on their production of Camelot at St Andrew's Church Shifnal, with the first performance at 7pm on Friday.

The group will follow up with two performances on Saturday, at 3pm and 7pm.

The production was set up when church's youth leader Gavin Real said he wanted to look at doing something to engage with young people who attend the church, and those who are not part of the congregation,

There are 22 cast members for the production, with 60 per cent of them being youngsters who have never previously been part of the church.

Gavin said they are excited about the prospect of showing their production to the public, and promised an up-tempo show with plenty of laughs.

He said: "We are overwhelmingly excited, but there is always a bit of fear too!

"It is the first time we have ever done anything like it as a church group and it is the first time I have done anything on this kind of scale.

"The cast have been brilliant in rehearsals, from the adults to the juniors, everyone has pulled it out of the bag. They have all gone above and beyond, we have people who have not acted before and people who are doing A-Level drama so it's a nice mix.

"We can't wait now and people can expect lots of fun, high energy fun, engagement, and we are making use of all that beautiful space in the church."