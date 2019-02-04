Fresh glimpse at Toy Story 4 with latest trailer starring Woody and Buzz

Fans were given a fresh glimpse at Toy Story 4 during a humorous trailer released after the Super Bowl.

The eagerly awaited fourth instalment of Disney’s beloved franchise is due to arrive in June and will star old favourites Tom Hanks as Sheriff Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

The new trailer opens with the franchise’s familiar song, You’ve Got A Friend In Me, before showing Woody and Bo Peep – voiced by Annie Potts – at a theme park.

The trailer then cuts to Buzz tied to a wall as a prize in a carnival game while being taunted by Ducky and Bunny, new characters voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele respectively.

Last month, Hanks, who first played Woody in 1995’s Toy Story, revealed he had recorded his last line for the latest film.

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

The Hollywood star posted a photograph on Twitter showing cast and crew working on the movie, as he announced his part was a wrap.

“Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4,” he tweeted.

“We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx.”

Toy Story 4 follows Woody as he takes the newcomer under his wing and also stars returning favourites Joan Cusack as Jessie, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog and Wallace Shawn as Rex.

Toy Story 4 is set to be released on June 21.