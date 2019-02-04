Avengers: Endgame trailer airs during Super Bowl

Fans were given a fresh glimpse at Avengers: Endgame after the latest trailer for Marvel’s upcoming superhero film aired during the Super Bowl.

The first trailer arrived in December and showed off a desolate world following Thanos’ triumph in Infinity War which saw half the universe disappear.

More details were given on Sunday and the trailer appeared to confirm a sizeable chunk of time had passed between the end of Infinity War and beginning of Endgame.

"Some people move on. But not us." Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the Big Game. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/ruu7A7MnEk — The Avengers (@Avengers) February 3, 2019

The trailer features a look at a devastated New York City, before showing a flyer stapled to a wall reading, “where do we go, now that they’re gone?”

Chris Evans’s Steve Rodgers, AKA Captain America, is seen sitting in what appears to be a support group while there were also glimpses of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

In a voice over, Evans says: “Some people move on, but not us.”

Endgame, due to be released in April, also stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson.

The previous three Avengers films were also shown during the Super Bowl, which is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year in the US.

Avengers: Endgame will be released April 26 in the US.