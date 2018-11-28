Hollywood icon Robert De Niro at An Experience With event in Birmingham

The event, An Experience With…Robert De Niro saw the 75-year-old Raging Bull and Taxi Driver actor take part in a live stage interview to discuss his life and illustrious career.

The dinner was organised by leading events company, An Experience with, who organised a similar sell-out dinner with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the ICC which received rave reviews in 2015.

An Experience With Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edinburgh & Birmingham 2016

Attendees experienced a live on-stage interview with the Academy Award-winning star, a three-course dinner, a big band orchestra State 51 with Rat Pack singer playing throughout dinner.

The event also included an auction with exclusive signed and bespoke De Niro memorabilia, unseen videos and photos shown throughout the interview on giant screens, a celebrity interviewer and chances to win De Niro related prizes.

Speaking ahead of the event, Donna Cunningham, Sales Director for the ICC said, “We look forward to welcoming Mr De Niro to Birmingham.

"It is always exciting to have such a high-profile celebrity in the city and it will be a true, once in a lifetime experience for those visiting our venue.”

The crowd at Birmingham's ICC for An Experience With...Robert Deniro. Picture from: Twitter @priyancake

Advertising

Stephen Oleksewycz, director of An Experience With, added: “We are very excited about bringing the An Experience With… Robert De Niro to the ICC.

"We want our guests to have an experience of life-time and we have no doubt the ICC team will help us deliver.”

In a career that has spanned more than 40 years, De Niro is best known for a series of hit films such as Goodfellas, The Godfather, The Untouchables, Once Upon a Time in America, Cape Fear, Casino, The Deer Hunter, A Bronx Tale and many more.

The actor, producer and director has won a series of accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, the Cecil B DeMille Award, AFI Life Achievement Award, Presidential Medal of Freedom, and has been nominated for six BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Advertising

The room all set for Robert De Niro in Birmingham. Picture from: Twitter @iambendave

Recently De Niro reprised his role as special counsel Robert Mueller for a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

He appeared on the US sketch show to bid farewell to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was sacked by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

It has also recently been reported that the father of six split from his wife of more than 20 years, Grace Hightower.