Shropshire's favourite Christmas TV advert revealed

Now all the big retailers are splashing the cash in the hope of cornering a bigger share of the Christmas shopping market.

This week, we have been asking the people of Shropshire to vote for their favourite of this year’s selection.

We didn’t include Iceland’s ad, which was banned for being too political because of its support for Greenpeace and its anti-palm oil initiatives, but was shared online by millions.

Instead it was McDonald’s that took home the plaudits for its ad depicting Father Christmas picking up a bag of carrots for his four-legged friends from an all-night branch of the fast-food giant.

The results of the Shropshire Star poll:

Aldi, whose Kevin The Carrot character from last year is back for a new assault on the nation’s pockets for Christmas 2018, came second in the list, followed by Sainsbury’s cute, Nativity play-based ad.

John Lewis itself was fairly popular for its glossy effort starring Elton John, picking up 11 per cent of the local vote. The rest, including M&S’s effort starring Holly Willoughby, Argos and its chaotic Christmas pixie, and a deeply unpopular effort from Lidl, were very much also-rans.

So this year, it’s McDonald’s which has been marked out as the king of the Christmas ads by Shropshire Star readers.

From the return of Kevin the Carrot, to peckish reindeers, a Christmas-hating fool and one Sir Elton John, we want to know your favourite festive TV ad for 2018.

You can still watch the 12 adverts we picked. And if we've missed your favourite, let us know in the comment box below.

Aldi - Kevin the Carrot and the Wicked Parsnip:

Aldi Christmas TV Advert 2018 - Kevin the Carrot and the Wicked Parsnip

M&S - Must-Haves:

M&S | Christmas Advert 2018 | Must-Haves

John Lewis - The Boy and The Piano:

John Lewis & Partners Christmas Ad 2018 - #EltonJohnLewis 🎹

Sainsbury's - The Big Night:

The Big Night | Sainsbury's Ad | Christmas 2018

Lidl - More For Everyone This Christmas:

Lidl Christmas TV Advert 2018 - More For Everyone This Christmas

Asda - Bring Christmas Home:

Asda Christmas Advert 2018 - Bring Christmas Home – Full Version

Tesco - However You Do Christmas:

However you do Christmas | Tesco #EveryonesWelcome

Waitrose - Carol Concert:

Christmas 2018 Ad | Concert | Waitrose & Partners

Morrisons - Morrisons Makes It:

Christmas, Morrisons Makes it 2018

Argos – The Christmas Fool:

Argos Christmas TV ad 2018 – The Christmas Fool

McDonald's - Reindeer Ready:

McDonald's UK Christmas 2018 TV Advert #ReindeerReady

Matalan - 12 Tips Of Christmas: