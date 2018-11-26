Baby To Toddler Show, NEC, Birmingham - review

Kitted out with a general feeding area, discreet and super comfy breastfeeding section with free breast pads and rocking chairs, and changing area with free nappies and wipes, this show was tremendously pleasant and easy to attend - despite the fact it was packed with mums, dads, little ones, and parents-to-be.

These amenities meant we were able to enjoy the dozens of stalls at the show, offering a range of deals on products such as muslin cloths, bibs, clothing, sleepsuits, sterilisers and more.

Key items including cots, changing tables, prams and highchairs were also on sale at the two-day event, as well as some adorable products I'd never seen before, such as stuffed toy-style rockers.

Baby to Toddler ExCeL London (17 -18 Nov) & NEC (24-25 Nov)

First aid sessions ran through the day too, guiding parents on how to respond to issues such as choking and how to carry out CPR.

The staff at the event were also incredibly helpful and seemingly couldn't do enough to help.

To keep the tots entertained, the show offered a small, soft play area, plus a section where toddlers could try out different ride-on toys.

A truly enjoyable, stress-free day filled with bargains, excellent facilities, useful guidance, high-end products and a wide range of unusual items for babies and toddlers.

Certainly a show I would encourage parents of little ones or those expecting to attend.