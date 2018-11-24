The Nutcracker, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Birmingham Hippodrome - review

This particular ballet certainly signifies the beginning of the Christmas celebrations for my family and I, as it invokes the feeling of warmth, happiness and joy like no other performance.

From the opening notes of Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, courtesy of the wonderful Royal Ballet Sinfonia, the opulence of a Yuletide gathering in Clara's beautiful family home completely filled the Hippodrome stage with a stunning set, outstanding lighting effects and of course the entire company providing the magic of Christmas.

The opening scene in Sir Peter Wright’s masterpiece is always stolen by young pupils of The Elmhurst and Royal Ballet Schools and this production was no exception.

Moving expertly amongst the professional dancers, the youngsters blended in seamlessly, displaying the skills and technique they had already acquired at such a young age, which is testament to the excellent teaching skills they have benefited from at what surely must be the best ballet houses in the world.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's production of The Nutcracker

A magician, Drosselmeyer, brings a series of surprises for the children including unusual dancing characters. Tzu-Chao Chou was splendid as Jack-in-the-box, literally springing across the stage, while Max Maslen and Maureya Lebowitz were perfectly doll-like as Harlequin and Columbine.

As Clara's dream begins, the truly amazing scene change where she enters the world of the Nutcracker Prince followed and is just one of the incredible spectacles of the piece. Without spoiling the fantasy, the Christmas tree and fireplace in the scene grew in size which prompted gasps and spontaneous applause from the stunned audience. You really need to experience this incredible theatrical moment to fully appreciate it.

And that is not the only amazing effect. This ballet was peppered with scene changes, lighting effects and magic tricks which defy belief. The opening of Act Two is a particular highlight.

A wintery wonderland then swept through the theatre next, sprinkling magical dust on the potential Sugar Plum Fairies (me included!) and Princes in the audience.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's production of The Nutcracker

Samara Downes was resplendent as The Snow Fairy, offering a glittering performance with exceptional strength of pirouettes, supported by a beautiful snowstorm of dancing snow flakes in silver and white. Moving together in perfect symmetry, the corps de ballet were nothing short of mesmerising.

Although ballet etiquette dictates that the leading role in The Nutcracker is The Sugar Plum Fairy, for me, her equal is the role of Clara, danced sublimely in this instance by Karla Doorbar. Her grace, precision and delicate persona were perfect for this demanding but coveted role. She was nothing short of beautiful.

Cesar Morales's performance in the role of The Prince was outstanding, his strength and stage presence second to none. Lifting his partners with ease, he is the epitome of a perfect athlete.

Delia Matthews shone in the Arabian Dance with acrobatic grace and prowess, while Celine Gittens as The Rose Fairy swept across the stage in a rousing, strong performance.

But the moment everyone had been waiting for was the Grand pas de deluxe of The Prince and The Sugar Plum Fairy, danced to absolute perfection by Momoka Hirata and Cesar Morales.

Miss Hirata's technique, precision and smooth transitions between the complex steps was utterly breathtaking, with light and shade throughout. You could hear a pin drop as the audience wondered in the magic of her performance. A moment I will never forget.

The Nutcracker really is more of an experience than a ballet. It's mesmerising, captivating and bewitching and a must see, not just this Christmas, but every year.

The 2018 version will certainly secure The Birmingham Royal Ballet's place on the world stage indefinitely.