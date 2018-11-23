Cameras capture a slice of the action at Telford zoo’s bake-off special

The Christmas episode of Extreme Cake Makers will be shown in the middle of December, and will focus on the Priorslee-based attraction.

Schools, residents and town mayor Raj Mehta were in attendance to see a special zoo-themed cake unveiled, and to get a sneak peak at the venue’s Christmas grotto.

Father Christmas himself was on hand to do the unveiling – and have the first cut of cake in the shape of some of the zoo’s residents.

The special zoo-themed cake

Scott Adams, who runs the Exotic Zoo, said: “It went really well. There was a nice mix of people there.”

The cake was designed by Molly Baker, who visited the Exotic Zoo in Priorslee to find inspiration for the Channel 4 programme’s Christmas episode earlier this month.

She took a tour of the venue and got up close and personal with a number of animals including Kali the meerkat, Tilly the skunk and Jabba the frog.

It is going to be the first ever Christmas episode of Extreme Cake Makers, and the team said they wanted to do something different to mark the occasion.

The Exotic Zoo will open its grotto every weekend in December and on Christmas Eve.