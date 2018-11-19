Watch and vote: Which is your favourite Christmas TV advert?

Watch the 12 adverts we've picked and then vote in our poll at the bottom.

And if we've missed your favourite, let us know in the comment box below.

Aldi - Kevin the Carrot and the Wicked Parsnip:

Aldi Christmas TV Advert 2018 - Kevin the Carrot and the Wicked Parsnip

M&S - Must-Haves:

M&S | Christmas Advert 2018 | Must-Haves

John Lewis - The Boy and The Piano:

John Lewis & Partners Christmas Ad 2018 - #EltonJohnLewis 🎹

Advertising

Sainsbury's - The Big Night:

The Big Night | Sainsbury's Ad | Christmas 2018

Lidl - More For Everyone This Christmas:

Lidl Christmas TV Advert 2018 - More For Everyone This Christmas

Advertising

Asda - Bring Christmas Home:

Asda Christmas Advert 2018 - Bring Christmas Home – Full Version

Tesco - However You Do Christmas:

However you do Christmas | Tesco #EveryonesWelcome

Waitrose - Carol Concert:

Christmas 2018 Ad | Concert | Waitrose & Partners

Morrisons - Morrisons Makes It:

Christmas, Morrisons Makes it 2018

Argos – The Christmas Fool:

Argos Christmas TV ad 2018 – The Christmas Fool

McDonald's - Reindeer Ready:

McDonald's UK Christmas 2018 TV Advert #ReindeerReady

Matalan - 12 Tips Of Christmas:

The Show: Matalan's 12 tips of Christmas with Denise, Mark Wright, Lydia Bright and more!

Now vote in our poll: