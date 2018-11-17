Children In Need: Shropshire joins in the fundraising fun

Schools and businesses across the county were raising money to help the most vulnerable children and young people across the country.

The phones were ringing off the hook at Shropshire’s only Children In Need call centre, based at Lyreco in Donnington Wood.

The office supplies company has been backing Children in Need for 16 years and, not to be outdone, staff have collected more than £2,000 for the cause themselves.

Staff at Lyreco held a Bake-Off challenge

That included a baking competition judged by Telford mayor Councillor Raj Mehta and won by Crumbs It’s Finance, and a bush tucker challenge by Sean Mullin.

“I’ve eaten two raw eggs, I’ve done the cinnamon challenge and drank cold tea and beetroot,” the 28-year-old said.

“I’ve done dog food and rabbit foot too.

See also:

Advertising

“Children in Need is a massive cause that’s close to my heart. I wanted to think outside the box and bring the bush tucker trial to Lyreco.”

Louise Hoffman was among the Lyreco staff who were manning the phones until 11pm, taking donations for the cause.

“Children in Need is an amazing cause,” she said. “We’re been doing it for 16 years, and it’s so important that we give people the chance to donate.”

Advertising

Councillor Mehta said: “Well done to Lyreco staff here. They’ve done a really good job. My year is about building bridges and they’ve really built a bridge helping Children in Need.”

Jack Jenkins-Stokes, eight, in a dance-a-thon at Alexander Fleming Primary School

Elsewhere in the county, schools were getting involved in on the fun. Among them were staff and pupils at Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School in Telford, who took part in a 24-hour dance-a-thon.

Teaching assistant Becky Harrison, who took part, said: “There were 10 members of staff who started the dance-a-thon at 6pm on Thursday. The staff danced through the night and the children joined in the day after in a shift system. We have been dancing to all the party songs.”

Money was collected throughout the event in buckets. A group of staff were also sponsored to set off from the school yesterday morning, scale The Wrekin and return before the end of the school day.