Shropshire cheers for the Rickshaw Challenge - with video

After spending the night close to Ironbridge, the team of youngsters travelled north to Chester Zoo.

They took a route that included Horsehay, Lawley Village and Wellington and through Shrewsbury before leaving Shropshire through Ellesmere.

Rickshaw Challenge in Shropshire

The BBC Children in Need fundraiser started in Calais and went through the Channel Tunnel before travelling north towards Salford, where the journey was due to end tonight.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have poured in, with the young people taking part all picked because they have overcome challenges in their lives.

Children at Welshampton Primary School were treated to a visit by Pudsey as the rickshaw passed through, cheering wildly and waving banners.

Support – St Mary’s pupils in Overton

And as the young riders passed into Wales, they were greeted by children from St Mary’s Primary School.

One Show presenter Matt Baker paid tribute to an “inspirational” group of youngsters who have taken turns to ride the rickshaw during the challenge.

