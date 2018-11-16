Menu

Children In Need in pictures across the region

By Deborah Hardiman

Your BBC Children in Need pictures:

Youngsters at Randlay Nursery. Photo: @RandlayPrimary

Schools, businesses and community groups across Shropshire are Mid-Wales are busy doing their bit to help Pudsey Bear to raise cash for this year's Children in Need appeal.

Here are just some of the fundraising projects. Efforts include selling fancy dress days and cake sales.

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge saw The One Show’s Matt Baker lead a team of six teenagers 423 miles from Calais to Manchester, riding through Shropshire on their way including to Cleobury Mortimer, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Blists Hill Victorian Town, in Madeley, Horsehay, Lawley Village and Wellington, in Telford, then Shawbury and Ellesmere.

