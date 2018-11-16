Children In Need in pictures across the region

Schools, businesses and community groups across Shropshire are Mid-Wales are busy doing their bit to help Pudsey Bear to raise cash for this year's Children in Need appeal.

Here are just some of the fundraising projects. Efforts include selling fancy dress days and cake sales.

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge saw The One Show’s Matt Baker lead a team of six teenagers 423 miles from Calais to Manchester, riding through Shropshire on their way including to Cleobury Mortimer, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Blists Hill Victorian Town, in Madeley, Horsehay, Lawley Village and Wellington, in Telford, then Shawbury and Ellesmere.

@ShropshireStar #childreninneed #oswestry these two are celebrating from home due to the oldest poorly jayceeleigh 4 and darcy 3 mummys handmade tops ☺ pic.twitter.com/QazIqZAcE3 — tasha jayne (@tashajayne24) November 16, 2018

RJAH had a very special visitor today 🐻#Pudsey has been visiting staff and patients on Alice Ward and Children’s Outpatients earlier this morning!#BBCchildreninneed #childreninneed2018 @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/ekpY5XgQ7z — RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital (@RJAH_NHS) November 16, 2018