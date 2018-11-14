X Factor contestant Georgia shows Shropshire pupils she's a class act

The 20-year-old made it to the judges house round and auditioned at Simon Cowell's luxury Malibu pad, but was eliminated before the live shows in this year's competition.

On a visit to the county she wowed pupils at Lilleshall Primary School with her voice.

She belted out several hits, got the children up singing and answered their questions.

Georgia, who has opened shows for Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, was impressed with the vocal cords of the school's talented youngsters, and hopes her visit motivates and gives them confidence.

She said: "The kids were brilliant. It's my second time in Shropshire. I went to a school in Bridgnorth and now I've come here. I love it with all the greenery. I don't see all that at a lot of the places I visit.

"I'm coming to the end of my schools' tour. I've been going to two or three schools a day and talking to the kids about X Factor and music. I get them up and we sing together. It's just to try and inspire them really.

"I love doing it, I get so much more from it, seeing their little faces looking up when I'm singing. I'm so grateful that X Factor has given me the platform to be able to come out and do things like this.

"Doing the show was a great experience. I always wanted to be a singer and doing the show gave me the confidence to get up on stage in front of people and be an artist in my own right. The X Factor Live Tour was the first concert I ever went to.

"I'm doing an album and my single "Confessions" is out soon. I'm also hoping to do a UK tour next year."

Steve Firmstone, year six teacher, added: "Georgia emailed us a couple of months back asking if she could come in and we quickly said yes.

"She's been amazing – she's very humble. The children absolutely loved her. It's a massive thing for them. Lots of them want to be singers and Georgia has shown what can be achieved if you work hard. We've linked it in with our British values work we do in lessons."