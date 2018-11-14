Find out when Shropshire's big Christmas lights switch-ons are

Shopping centres are hoping to persuade shoppers to spend ahead of the festive period by creating their own brand of winter magic.

Shrewsbury was tonight leading the way with a a lantern parade followed by a lights countdown in the Square.

While lights are switched on far sooner now than in previous times, towns make no apologies for starting Christmas just days after Bonfire night.

Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury, was flicking the switch at 6.30pm, followed by live music and activities including a funfair.

Councillor Nutting said: "I’m looking forward to the programme of events. It marks the all-important start of late night shopping in the run-up to Christmas.”

Shrewsbury's annual lantern parade

Telford's Rotary Tree of Light will be switched on at 4.30pm on Thursday at Dean Square. This year the lights will be switched on by Jo Jesmond from Free Radio and The Salvation Army will play traditional Christmas carols from 4pm.

Meanwhile the town's lights will be switched on in the shopping centre on Saturday at 5pm.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre said the event is an important part of the year as retailers look to take advantage of the Christmas rush. She added: "This really marks the start of the festive season.”

Adrian Bloor from AJB Contracting LTD and Tony Wright from Hales Sawmills who are sponsoring the Christmas lights in Market Drayton

Market Drayton's Festival of Lights gets underway from 5pm on Saturday.

Salopian Brass will kick the day off with a performance outside the library on Cheshire Street at 10am, before Santa Claus arrives at 10.45am.

Market Drayton town clerk, Julie Jones, said: "We've got so much going on this year and it should be an amazing, community day.

"Every year we're looking to make it bigger and bigger and we've asked so many local businesses, organisations and individuals to come and take part this year.

"There will be donkey rides, circus skills, classic cars, children's rides, a Santa's Grotto and even a real reindeer ready to welcome people in.

"We've been helped out by local companies and we really wouldn't be able to do it without them. It's very much a community based event and I think that's what is going to make it so special."

Oswestry's lights will be turned on on November 22 outside the Guildhall on the Bailey Head.

There will be music from local school children and bands from 4pm onwards with the switch-on at 6.30pm.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Sandy Best, said the town council had spent more money on Christmas lights this year.

"Our Christmas lights are brilliant and for a small market town we really do knock spots off many other places," she said. "Oswestry has an incredible festival spirit, with the lights switch-on, which has grown and grown over the years, and of course Christmas Live.

"I am very much looking forward to the lights switch-on, it always brings out the child in me."

Festive lights switch-on dates:

SHREWSBURY

Wednesday 14: Lights switch on, lantern parade, Santa's Sleigh. Late night shopping season starts.

MARKET DRAYTON

Saturday 17: Festival of Lights.

TELFORD SHOPPING CENTRE

Saturday 17: Lights switch on, Santa's Grotto, cooking making with Mrs Claus, Elf sorting office.

OSWESTRY

November 22: Lights switch on, live music.

December 1: Christmas Parade with floats, walking parades and live music.

December 7: Christmas Music Live - funfair rides, ice rink, stalls, Santa's Grotto and late night shopping.

BRIDGNORTH

November 23: Big switch-on, funfair, street entertainment, circus workshop, reindeer and Father Christmas.

WHITCHURCH

November 26: Lights switch on, lantern parade, outdoor Christmas market, fairground rides and Crib Service and At Alkmund's Church.

ELLESMERE

November 30: Winter Festival.

WEM

December 7: Late night shopping, lights switch on and Three Wise Men on camels.