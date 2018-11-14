BBC Children in Need's Rickshaw Challenge rolls into Shropshire today - find out where

The One Show's Matt Baker will join the team of six youngsters who have been supported by Children in Need-funded projects in riding from Calais to Manchester.

They will be travelling from Malvern in Worcestershire, to Blists Hill in Madeley.

After spending a night in the Victorian town, the rickshaw riders will then pedal off to Chester Zoo.

The team are due to pass through Ironbridge and on to Blists Hill this afternoon.

BBC One Show presenter Matt Baker

The journey began last Friday and will end this Friday, when the riders arrive at Salford during the annual Children in Need appeal programme.

This is the eighth year of the rickshaw challenge, but the first in which the ride began in France.

The riders will take turns, and have already cycled 31 miles through the Channel Tunnel’s service tunnel – a route only travelled previously by the likes of professional cyclists.

The team’s progress will be broadcast live on The One Show throughout the week, as co-presenter Alex Jones follows the team on their 423 mile journey before they finally finish during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

The cyclists will arrive at the following locations at approximately: