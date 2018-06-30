Paloma Faith, Forest Live, Cannock Chase - review and pictures

Headlining the Forest Live show before a sold-out crowd, the Hackney-born star looked stunning in a silver sequinned jumpsuit, with blonde cropped hair and silver platform heels.

Picture: Andy Shaw

And she sounded even better; her excellently strong, wide ranging vocals remaining consistently impressive throughout the set.

In the stunning location of the Staffordshire beauty spot on a warm, sunny evening, the singer/songwriter kicked off last night's gig with the title track of her latest album The Architect, before treating fans to a selection of numbers new and old, spanning a variety of genres.

Picture: Andy Shaw

“Hi everybody, you’re rather wonderful,” beamed Paloma, stood atop an angular iridescent set.

“Thank you for coming out.

“I’ll be mainly playing songs from the new album because it feels appropriate. And because I get bored easily - my poor boyfriend."

Picture: Andy Shaw

The quirky 36-year-old danced, kicked and waved her arms as she gave passionate performances of songs such as Crybaby, My Body, Can’t Rely On You, and Picking Up The Pieces - the latter of which saw Paloma go down to the front of the crowd and hold hands with members of the audience.

Her love for the fans was clear - and made all the more obvious when Paloma stopped the show after spotting someone faint in the crowd.

“Someone’s fallen down so it’s just not appropriate to carry on until it’s been sorted,” she explained.

Picture: Andy Shaw

Make Your Own Kind Of Music, ‘Til I’m Done and Lullaby followed, before the set turned into a dance show with thumping bass and flashing lights as the crowd danced and jumped to upbeat number Changing, as Paloma moved in time with her backing vocalists.

Picture: Andy Shaw

“We don’t do encores at festivals because my feet hurt and these sequins are chafing like a mother,” laughed Paloma, before ending the stunning set with a gorgeous rendition of Only Love Can Hurt Like This.

A superb show, with wonderful energy from Paloma and her talented band and singers, set in picturesque surroundings.

A fabulous start to the Forest Live concerts.