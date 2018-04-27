The audience never lies - says Jason Manford as he heads to Dudley gig

Jason began his career in 1999, while working at the Buzz Comedy Club upstairs at the Southern Hotel in Chorlton, Manchester. He was collecting glasses when a performer didn’t arrive for an evening set, Jason, who was 16 at the time stepped in to fill the gap, an event which marked the beginning of his comedy career. Six gigs later he was crowned The City Life North West Comedian of the Year.

He remembers: “I worked at a comedy club in Manchester at 16, one night a few acts failed to materialise and the desperate promoter asked if anyone fancied doing a bit! So I did!”

His hero was Peter Kay. “Peter Kay was the first act I saw live who just blew me away. I thought he was fantastic. But growing up I loved Billy Connolly, Les Dawson and Tommy Cooper. I loved how my family would have tears in their eyes watching them.”

The performer supports Manchester City FC and has a season ticket with his dad and three brothers. He has a love for family friendly entertainers such as Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper and Les Dawson while comics like Jasper Carrott and Dave Allen are also influences.

After winning several smaller awards, Jason was nominated for the Perrier Award in Edinburgh in 2005 for his show Urban Legends, a stand up show about those stories that always seem to happen to a friend of a friend. Jason did the comedy clubs of the UK, including the Comedy Store and Jongleurs and did many gigs abroad as far a field as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and China.

His first major television appearance was when he was a guest on the Channel 4 panel show, 8 out of 10 cats, presented by Jimmy Carr. He was on Dave Spikey’s team alongside Piers Morgan, and would later go on to replace Dave Spikey as team captain in 2007 and continued in the role until 2011.

Every time he goes on the road, he generates fresh content, though he’s not sure how he does it. “I’ll let ya know when I do! Ha! No, I just listen to people, I read a lot, I have a radio show every Sunday on Absolute which forces me to come up with stuff. But listening is the best way. I’m never the centre of attention at parties, I’m always listening though! (That sounds creepier than I meant it to!)

“I’d say for me it’s mainly 70 per cent scripted, it has to be. But it’s very rarely in the same order. Then I like to mess about and chat and use new thoughts and see how it goes.

“Often when I’m trying out new stuff you’ll have a few duds. That’s the wonderful thing about comedy, it’s a total meritocracy. The audience never lie!”

As well as starring as a stand-up, he’s also made a name in musical theatre. “I think meeting Mel Brooks before I starred in The Producers was a highlight. But I’ve had lots really, meeting the Queen after a good Royal Variety Performance, selling out the O2 and Manchester arena on my tour, performing at Royal Albert Hall, singing at the Bridgewater Hall with Alfie Boe and having a wonderful time filming an eclectic mix of telly from Ordinary Lies to Ripper Street. I love the randomness of my job, for example, right now as I’m answering these questions I’m getting ready to fly Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in Glasgow.

“I was always interested in musicals, did them all at school and college and university so when I saw an advert for an actor to be cover Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, I made my agent get me an audition! After four auditions for it I got it and was suddenly on stage being murdered by Michael Ball! It was magical!”

But as much as he enjoys theatre, nothing gives him the same buzz as stand up.

“No stand up is always the greatest thing you can do because it’s just so personal and direct. But I adore doing theatre and being part of a team.”

The comic has showcased his singing skills on national TV after winning Born to Shine with his amazing operatic skills.

He has hosted the comedy talent show Show Me The Funny and hosted an episode of BBC One’s Live at the Apollo to name but a few TV projects.

Jason began hosting a radio breakfast show on XFM Manchester from January 5th 2007 and which lasted until May 15, 2008. In 2009 he hosted Jason Manford and Friends on BBC Radio 2, which brought the best comedians from more than 750 acts at that years Edinburgh Fringe to Radio 2 listeners. The year 2011 saw him cover Danny Baker’s 5Live show on the August Bank Holiday weekend, with sidekick and friend Justin Moorhouse.

And more recently, though being dogged by occasional controversy, he’s featured on A Question of Sport: Super Saturday in 2014 and Bigheads in 2017.

l Jason Manford headlines tonight at Dudley Town Hall; at Wrexham Astor Hall on July 7; at Birmingham Arena on July 20. He returns to Dudley Town Hall on October 3.