Gardens opening for charity

One garden, at Hill House Farm in Knighton, will be open to visitors on Sunday as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The five-acre south-facing garden has been developed over the last 40 years and has views over the countryside.

There are very few straight edges in this garden and only one level lawn - the old tennis court - now used as a croquet lawn.

There is an oak pool, which was created by damming a small stream in 1976, at the bottom of the garden which is surrounded by five 200-year-old oak trees.

Meanwhile, a garden in Staffordshire will be opening on Wednesday.

High Trees has a gradual 'stepping up' of levels from one garden to another which creates a short journey.

Within this small garden are clipped box and yew, vertical spires of lupin, delphinium, veronicastrum and crocosmia, flat-headed flowers of achillea, sedum and leaves of heuchera and ligularia.

The garden has featured in The Weekend Telegraph, feature garden in Garden News, on the BBC and SKY TV.

Advertising

In Droitwich a garden will open up to visitors on Sunday.

The rear contains many plant species, cottage, herbaceous, hostas, ferns, a 300-year-old olive tree, pool, waterfall, oak sculptures, and metal animals.

The National Garden Scheme raises funds for cancer and caring charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice Uk, and MS Society.

For more information visit ngs.org.uk/

Advertising

Open gardens:

* Sunday, April 29, 2pm to 5pm: Hill House Farm, Knighton, Powys, LD7 1NA. Admission is £5 for adults and free for children. Simon and Caroline Gourlay 01547 528542.

* Sunday, April 29, 2pm to 5pm: Hiraeth, 30 Showell Road, Droitwich, Worcestershire, WR9 8UY. Admission is £3.50 for adults and free for children. Sue and John Fletcher 07752 717243 or 01905 778390.

* Wednesday, May 2, 1pm to 4pm: High Trees, 18 Drubbery Lane, near Longton Park, Staffordshire, ST3 4BA. Admission is £3.50 and free for children.