Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram round-up

Audiences are spread far too thinly. The chance of obtaining rights becomes difficult if every group is chasing the same show and members are no longer loyal to just one group. This means that casting is often difficult and the support once taken for granted is no longer guaranteed. It’s a shame.

Maybe a better option would be for some of the existing groups to pool their resources and performers in order to be better placed both financially and creatively to produce higher quality am dram.

Just my own thoughts, but what do you think?

One new group, set up in 2017, is Lupin Theatre Company, who’ll be performing Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar from February 27-March 3, at Norton Canes High School.

This is their first mainstream show, although they did perform a concert to launch their group last summer.

Lupin’s version of JCS is set in modern day, as if Jesus lived amongst us now. The show covers the period of time between the arrival of Jesus and his disciples in Jerusalem and the crucifixion, but also digs deeper into the personal struggle between Jesus and Judas which little is known about.

The score is typically 1960’s rock and includes Heaven on Their Minds, Dammed for All Time, What’s the Buzz and the beautiful ballad sung by Mary Magdalene, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and of course the title song.

One song which was omitted from the film version, which I love to hear when I see a stage production of JCS is Can We Start Again Please? I hope when I go to see this production on March 3 that it has been included. Even so, I am looking forward to seeing this new group in action.

In Lupin’s show, Jon Ranwell will appear as Jesus, David Ball as Judas and Ellie Davies as Mary Magdalene. They are supported by Mike James as Herod and Paul Roberts as Pilate.

l For tickets priced at £12 each, all 07817365485, or visit www.lupintheatreco.uk

In complete contrast, Kidderminster Operatic and Dramatic Society is presenting the Tony Award winning Thoroughly Modern Millie from March 8-17 at the Rose Theatre.

Based on the 1967 movie version which starred Julie Andrews in the title role, ‘Millie’ is the tale of feisty young flapper, Millie Dillmount, who plans to find a job in order to marry a wealthy employer. Trevor Graydon fits the bill perfectly and so together with her penniless friend Jimmy and her room-mate the beautiful Miss Dorothy, the four set out to find love. On their way however, they stumble across the evil deeds of their landlady, Mrs Meers who plans to sell Miss Dorothy into slavery.

This madcap musical comedy has a score to die for, including Gimme, Gimme, Only in New York, What Do I Need With Love? and, of course, the title song.

Local performer Attiye Partridge has the pleasure of playing Millie. What a fun role.

l There are nightly performances at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm Saturday Matinee on March 10. For tickets, priced at £14-£12, visit www.therosetheatre.co.uk or call 01562 743745.

A date for your diary now. Charlemont Dramatic Society from West Bromwich will be presenting their spring production, Salt of the Earth by John Godber from May 2-5, but are keen to publicise the show early to secure good ticket sales.

Salt of the Earth is a gritty, but funny story, following the lives of two sisters and their families from a Yorkshire mining village over more than four decades. As you would expect it is filled with joys and woes. The original version won first prize at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and so is certainly an accomplished piece of work.

Since moving to their new venue of Gayton Road Community Centre, some of this group’s regular audience has depleted and so the group is keen to attract new audience members. Why not give this established, talented a company a chance? You will be guaranteed a great evening’s entertainment, with value for money at just £8 a ticket.

l For more information call 0121 357 4169, email hilld28@sky.com or visit www.thecads.weebly.com

Opera lovers are in for a treat as the Birmingham Savoyards present the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta The Yeoman of the Guard from March 6-10, at the Old Rep Theatre.

This show includes classic compositions such as Tower Warders, Under Orders, ‘Tis Done, I Am A Bride!, Night Has Spread Her Pal Once More and The Yeoman of the Guard.

l For tickets, email tickets@birminghamsavoyards.org.uk, call 07928917436 or visit www.oldreptheatre.co.uk

At the Oldbury Rep from March 3-10, you can catch a production of Father’s Day, the comedy by Eric Chappell, the author of the hit BBC TV comedy Rising Damp.

It’s a cold winter’s evening and Henry is enjoying another night of glorious solitude following his rather bitter divorce. But it isn’t long before the peace is shattered when Henry’s son Matthew and his gothic girlfriend, Christine appear. When his ex-wife turns up too, Henry is faced with some rather important decisions.

Suitable for everyone, Father’s Day is a gentle comedy which makes for a very entertaining evening out.

l For tickets visit www.oldburyrep.org.

The Codsall Arts Festival begins on March 6 and until March 24, there are a host of performances taking place in the South Staffordshire village.

Codsall Dramatic Society will present The Thrill of Love by Amanda Whittington, from March 7-10 at Codsall Village Hall.

A gripping drama about Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in Britain, this thriller keeps you guessing for the duration of the piece.

l For tickets email codsallartsfestival@gmail.com or visit http://www.codsalldramaticsociety.co.uk

