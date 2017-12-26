How well do you know your Hollywood hounds? Test your knowledge with our quiz

You’ve heard of the American legend Frank Sinatra, famously known for his singing, but did you know that his other claim to fame is inspiring the name of the pooch in the highest grossing dog film of all time; Scooby Doo, which has earned a staggering $153m since its release in 2002.

We all love to follow a good romance but who knew we’d be so attached to one about a couple of cartoon hounds.

Lady and the Tramp’s spaghetti scene, which has to be up there with the most iconic romantic scenes of all time, interestingly was close to not happening at all.

Walt Disney’s hesitance towards it was luckily overcome, and we are all eternally thankful, never eating spaghetti in the same way.

Fast forward to more recent doggy blockbusters and we get to your favourite labrador, Marley from the 2008 tear-jerker Marley and Me.

Actually, it might be best to say labradors, as this film saw 22 different golden pups feature as the star of the show.

But if you think 22 dogs is a lot, you’ve obviously forgotten one of the most famous dog films of all time; 101 dalmatians.

Not only are there a lot of adorable hounds in this movie, there are even more spots - 6,469,952 in fact, appearing in the 103 minute movie.

