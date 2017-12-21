New Year's Eve 2017: Top events in the Midlands and Shropshire to enter 2018

If you haven't decided where to fill yourself with buffet food and champagne to count down to 2018, here in the Midlands and Shropshire we have a perfect selection of themed events to wave goodbye to 2017:

Birmingham

NYE 2017 with Charlie Sloth / Trevor Nelson and Friends - O2 Institute

See Radio 1’s top DJs alongside special guests at the O2 Institute this New Year’s Eve.

Tickets start from £23.

For more information, click here

Propaganda Prohibition - O2 Academy

Join the UK’s biggest club night at their Prohibition event at the O2 Academy this New Year and party like it’s the roaring 20s!

Advertising

Early bird tickets are £10.

For more information, click here

Masquerade NYE party - The Chameleon Restaurant and Bar

The perfect choice for a truly glamorous New Year’s Eve, this year’s party at The Chameleon offers Masquerade themed singers, entertainment and decor, with guests invited to dress to impress.

Advertising

Gold tickets cost £50, for which you get a 3 course dinner with bubbly. If you want the party without the dinner, Silver tickets are £15.

Dinner is from 7pm and the party is from 9pm, with the resident DJ playing the best club anthems until 3am.

For more information, click here

NYE comedy - The Glee Club

See in the New Year with laughs aplenty, great food and an after party with DJ and midnight countdown at this alternative night out!

Performing are comedians Paul McCaffrey, Dana Alexander, Andy Robinson and Mickey D.

Tickets cost £37.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Party

This NYE at the Hare & Hounds we have a packed line up across the whole venue to cater for all tastes.

In Venue 1 we welcome Killer Wave vs PNKSLM who’ll be hosting an evening of live music with Table Scraps, Swampmeat, Castillians & The Mighty Young with a Black Mekon DJ set in between the live music.

Then after the bands there’ll be a ‘I Dig Your Wig’ Soul party playing a selection of the best soul, funk & Rhythm & Blues.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

Uprawr New Year's Eve - The Asylum Venue

Hit alternative club night Uprawr are set to host their annual New Year's Eve party.

The huge celebration will feature CO2 guns and cannons, confetti cannons, lasers, a big balloon drop and more surprises.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Apres Ski Party - Gas Street Social

Gas Street Social are set to host a wintery Apres Ski Party, with a number of different packages available.

You can tailor your experience with a number of different drinks and food options - including shots of vodka from a ski jump ice luge.

Tickets start from just £15.

For more information, click here

Funeral Nation - Cogs Bar

Make your way to unique steampunk bar Cogs for a New Year's Eve party with a twist.

Plenty of Cogs signature cocktails will be on offer on the night as well as delightfully dark goth, industrial, EBM, darkwave and electro.

This event is free to enter.

For more information, click here

Venetian Masquerade Ball - The Sky Bar, Resorts World

Enter New Year's Eve in style with a Masquerade Ball.

The event will feature live music, a saxophonist and DJ until late.

You will receive a glass of Bottega Gold upon arrival, complimentary cocktail or bottled beer, a selection of canapes and a complimentary Venetian mask to get into the theme.

You will also receive a glass of Bottega Gold to enjoy while watching fireworks at midnight.

Tickets start from £60.

For more information, click here

Back to the 80's - World Bar, Resorts World

Take it back to the 80's in Birmingham, just in time to welcome 2018.

Live music will be on offer throughout the night as well as a welcome glass of fizz on arrival, a complimentary drink, a 1 a.m pizza party and a prize for best dressed.

You will receive a glass of fizz at midnights, just in time to watch the fireworks at midnight.

Tickets cost £30.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

Guys And Dolls - Sports Bar, Resorts World

Step into the swinging world of Guys and Dolls for New Year's Eve.

You will have access to your own private booth as well as a glass of fizz on arrival, complimentary beer or cocktail, entertainment intil late and 1 a.m breakfast baps to refuel.

You will receive a glass of fizz at midnights, just in time to watch the fireworks at midnight.

Tickets cost £25.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve - Ice Skate Birmingham

After moving to Digbeth this festive season, Ice Skate Birmingham will be open for use on New Year's Eve.

Each session is 45 minutes long, and on New Year's Eve, the rink will be open until 1 a.m.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve - The Botanist

The Birmingham centre bar is open until 1 a.m for New Year's Eve.

Their party will offer an evening full of live music and exclusive cocktails.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Party - Bourne & Co

Hit Birmingham bar Bourne & Co are set to transform into a New York speakeasy bar for New Year's Eve.

Limited edition cocktails will be on offer for one night only in the fully-decorated bar.

For more information, click here

Digbeth Dining Club - Mama Roux's

Digbeth Dining Club, Spotlight and Mama Roux's are joining forces for New Year's Eve.

They are set to present a night of street food, live music, performances and more until 3 a.m.

Tickets start from £8.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Gala - Symphony Hall

The traditional New Year's Eve Gala is set to return to Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

You can enjoy all of your New Year favourites such as Hornpipe, Rule Britannia, Nessun Dorma and Lands of Hope and Glory in the opulent settings of the Symphony Hall.

Tickets start from £24.50.

For more information, click here

Wolverhampton

Mercure Goldthorn Hotel

Enjoy this black tie gala dinner dance, with a welcome glass of Bellini, four course International Cuisine buffet and entertainment for £53.95pp, or upgrade to the bed and breakfast New Year package for only £76pp.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

Peaky Blinders New Year’s Eve party - The Newhampton Inn

This Peaky Blinder of a party features live music from Peaky Blonder, the TV show inspired acoustic duo, as well as free bubbly and buffet, cocktails and two rooms of music.

Tickets £8 in advance or £10 on the night.

Starts from 8pm.

For more information, click here

80s Fancy Dress Party - The Range Bar

Bay Watch, Ghost Busters, Leg Warmers, Wigs & Tutu’s…The list is endless!

Bring your costume A-game at this fancy dress New Year’s bash, with non-stop tunes from resident DJ Gray from 8 til late.

Tickets cost £15.

For more information, click here

Bass Jam - Starworks Warehouse

Clubbing giant Bass Jam takes over the 4,000 capacity Starworks Warehouse this New Year’s Eve, with drum and bass duo Chase and Status topping the bill.

The line up also includes Tom Zanetti and K.O Kane and Kideko, with tunes pumping until 5am.

Early bird tickets are on sale at £22.40.

For more information, click here

Word Of Mouth NYE Glitterbomb - Perton Park Golf Club

Set within the stunning grounds of the Perton Park Golf Club Complex Word of Mouth supplies a Glamorous New Years Celebration.

Enjoy a whole host of entertainment and music until 2 a.m.

Tickets cost £15

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve UV Party - Planet Nightclub

Alternative club Planet are set to host their annual New Year's Eve Party - and it's a UV one!

Grab your glow sticks and UV paint for the night and enjoy a range of cheap drinks offers.

Tickets cost £5

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

Block Party NYE Festival - Yates' and Popworld

The biggest Block Party Showcase is set to be hosted this New Year's Eve.

Expect full circus decor and production with live performers including fire breathers, stilt walkers, actors and visuals.

Guest DJs in attendance will be James Ball, Ben Anslow, Jade Marie, Ashley Turner, Jay Hatton, Lisa Sharred and more to be announced.

Tickets start from £8.

For more information, click here

Dudley

New Year's Eve - Village Hotel Dudley

This New Year’s Eve Party boasts a 5 course dinner, Rat Pack Tribute and DJ to keep you on the dance floor until 1am, for £65pp.

Alternatively, choose the kid-friendly family party with a 3 course carvery and DJ, for £50 per adult and £25 per child.

Both parties will start at 7pm.

New Years Eve Party Night - Brierley Civic Hall

Party the night away from 7.30pm – 2am at this New Year’s Eve party night featuring the Ultimate DJ.

Tickets cost £12.

For more information, click here

Sandwell

MJ's Presents NYE - MJ's Bar and Venue, Wednesbury

Enter New Year's Eve with fireworks, confetti, CO2 jets and more at MJ's Bar and Venue.

Live music comes from the likes of DJ Springer, Ice & Lyrics, Young Steppa, D'Votion, Ash Jones and more.

Tickets cost £11.25.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

Lichfield

New Year's Eve Ball - Swinfen Hall Hotel

At the decadent Taittinger New Year’s Eve Ball - guests will enjoy a Champagne reception with canapés, followed by a five course dinner, dancing in the ballroom and finally a midnight celebration with fireworks, Champagne and hot dogs.

Tickets cost £130.

For more information, click here

Stafford

New Year's Eve Ball - Moddershall Oaks

Welcome in 2018 with a glamorous black tie event in our venue.

Enjoy a champagne reception, a 6 course banquet, live entertainment and a spectacular firework display at midnight.

Tickets cost £110.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Spectacular - Alton Towers

As the year draws to a close, visit the Alton Towers Resort for one last hurrah with an unforgettable New Year's Eve Spectacular.

It’s New Year’s Eve and they're having a party at the CBeebies Land Hotel! Experience 14hrs of jam-packed exclusive entertainment, a buffet evening meal and New Year festivities.

The whole family can join Sir Algernon in the biggest celebration of the year. Enjoy family entertainment, a meal and a nights stay at the resort perfect for the whole family.

For adults, enjoy a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner in the State Room. Enjoy entertainment, a dinner on decorated tables and a free glass of champagne or soft drink on arrival.

Various different packages are available including different drinks, food and accommodation offers.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve - Weston Hall

Enjoy black tie dinner and dancing at Weston Hall this New Year's Eve.

Enjoy DJs and dancing into the New Year after having your fill of arrival drinks, canapes and a five course dinner with live entertainment.

Tickets cost £75.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

NYE Edition - Couture

Couture are set to host their annual New Year's Eve event.

The Stafford venue are set to host a full laser show, state of the art lighting and sound as well as CO2 cannons, confetti cannons and a monster screen for the grand countdown.

They will also have two separate music rooms to cater for all, and drinks prices to suit all.

For more information, click here

New Year's Ball - Casa

Dress to impress this festive season at Casa's New Year's Ball.

No ticket is required before this event, and you will be greeted by a complimentary glass of bubbles before 10.30pm.

Entry costs £5

For more information, click here

Walsall

Sounds Of Poland Impreza Sylwestrowa - Equator

Walsall's Equator has planned an unforgettable night for New Year's Eve.

With packages ranging from £16.75 to a whopping £330.25 - you can enjoy incredibly personal party packs all accompanied by the freshest sounds of Poland.

For more information, click here

One For The New Years Road Live - The Chase Inn

Enjoy a good old fashioned knees up at The Chase Inn for New Year's Eve.

Live music and winter warmer food is included in your ticket price, with the inn open until 1 a.m

Tickets cost £8.50.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

New Year's Eve Celebrations - Fairlawns Hotel and Spa

Enjoy a fabulous meal, entertainment and a luxury room at Fairlawns Hotel and Spa this New Year's Eve.

You will be greeted by a glass of champagne on arrival before tucking in to an oppulent five course dinner.

Dancing and disco will take place until 1.30am.

For more information, click here

Shrewsbury

House of the Rising Sun

Enjoy a Champagne reception and 5 course ‘wave menu’ at the Asian fusion restaurant in Shrewsbury for £50pp, or just come for the drinks and dancing for £10pp, with a glass of champagne and a party bag of celebration essentials included.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Celebrations - Albrighton Hall

Celebrate in style with a black tie dinner and dancing at Alrighton Hall.

Enjoy arrival drinks and canapés, with a scrumptious meal and dance the night away.

Tickets start from £95.

For more information, click here

Great Gatsbury New Year's Eve Party - Shrewsbury Town Football Club

At Shrewsbury Town Football Club it is the season to be jolly - especially on New Year's Eve.

Say farewell to 2017 in fantastic fashion with a dinner and disco.

The event includes a firework display during the evening.

Tickets start from £75.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

New Year's Eve - Porterhouse SY1

Sink your teeth into a succulent meal for New Year's Eve at Porterhouse SY1

Enjoy a three course meal with options such as Manhattan lobster bisque, black and blue beef bon bons, a duo of Shropshire pork, Shropshire beed wellington, key lime pie and more as well as vegetarian options.

You can also enjoy a glass of fizz for diners at midnight, or if you don't fancy a sit down meal, you can enjoy complimentary chef's nibbles and party shots at the bar.

Boutique rooms are available for those who wish to stay over.

Prices start from £35.

For more information, click here

Shropshire New Year's Eve Celebration - The Wroxeter Hotel

Enter New Year's Eve in style with a meal and music at the Worxeter Hotel.

Guests can enjoy a delicious three course meal and then dance the rest of the year away with the hotel's resident DJ.

Prices start from £35.

For more information, click here

Telford

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner - Ramada Telford

Welcome 2018 in style, with a delicious 4 course meal followed by a disco until late.

Arrival from 7pm and dinner from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £47.95.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve Family Party - Casey's Venues, Cordingley Hall

Casey's Venues are set to host a New Year's Ever party git for all the family.

A kids mini disco and entertainment is set to kick off the night with arrival cocktails and mocktails for the kids, who can drink free all night.

A mystery family shoe will follow with a gala and kids buffet before Casey's Crystallettes get the party started with a selection of motown and disco hits.

The midnight countdown follows with dancing into the early hours.

Tickets start from £15.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

New Year's Eve - The Huntsman of Little Wenlock

Enjoy a three course meal and fizz at The Huntsman of Little Wenlock this New Year's Eve.

Feast upon a meal featuring choices such as pea and mint soup, baked baby camembert, herb crusted rack of lamb, fillet steak rossini, passionfruit mojito sundae and more.

All food allergies are catered for with gluten free menus available on arrival.

Prices start from £69.

For more information, click here

Oswestry

New Year's Eve Residential - Lion Quays Hotel and Spa

Relax with a one night stay and gala dinner for New Year's Eve at Lion Quays Hotel and Spa.

Arrive on New Year's Eve from 12 noon and enjoy one night accomodation in a standard double or twin room.

On the night, you can enjoy a drinks reception and gala dinner with a live band.

Your stay includes breakfast the following morning and full use of the Country Club facilities including gym, pool, poolside jacuzzi, steam room and sauna plus free entry to the fitness classes.

Prices start from £79.

For more information, click here

Gala Dinner Dance - Wynnstay Hotel and Spa

New Year's celebrations will commence with champagne and food at Wynnstay Hotel and Spa.

A champagne and canapé reception will start in the Pavillion Bar followed by a gourmet eight course dinner.

Evening entertainment will round off the night with live music, dancing and a firework display.

Prices start from £90.

For more information, click here

Ludlow

New Year at Oakly Park - Ludlow Kitchen

Mark the start of 2018 with a gala buffet and live entertainment.

The evening starts with canapés and a glass of fizz, followed by a sumptuous buffet courtesy of Ludlow Kitchen.

After coffee and petit fours the evening's entertainment begins with live music and dancing into the New Year.

Tickets cost £45.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

New Year's Eve Party - Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Following the success of their 2016/2017 event, Ludlow Assembly rooms are set to bring back their New Year's Eve party.

This year’s evening entertainment will be brought by the infectious Groove City - with a mixture of 70s and 80s disco, funk, soul and a little bit of ska.

Revellers will also have the choice of a hog, beef or nut roast and delicious Christmas puds.

Tickets cost £35 or £30 with a group of four or more.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve - Fishmore Hall

Fishmore Hall are celebrating New Year's Eve with gourmet food by candle light.

Enjoy a glass of champagne on arrival, a tasting menu, music and fireworks at midnight.

You can have your own individual table or make new friends on a group table.

Rooms are also available for those who wish to stay at the hall.

Prices start from £85.

For more information, click here

Hot Climate - The Charlton Arms

Welcome back Hot Climate to party into 2018.

Dine in the riverside restaurant prior to the party, which includes a three course menu.

The menu is available for £55.

For more information, click here

Market Drayton

New Years Eve with the Pianoman - Tern Hill Hall, Market Drayton

Celebrate bringing in the New Year at Tern Hill Hall with The Pianoman.

Michael G More will entertain you with his lively performance and play your requests all night long.

This will also be accompanied by a three course meal with tea or coffee.

Tickets cost £79.50.

For more information, click here

New Year's Eve - The Bear at Hodnet

The Bear at Hodnet promise a good old bash this New Year's Eve.

Their expert chefs have comprised a three course menu that will be followed by a cheese buffet and glass of bubbly at midnight.

A DJ will follow into the early hours of 2018.

Tickets are priced at £50.

For more information, click here

What will you be doing this New Year's Eve?

By Madeleine Phillips and Becci Stanley