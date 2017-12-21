Menu

Advertising

How well do you know your festive flicks? - test your knowledge in our Christmas films quiz

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

It is one of the best moments of the Christmas break - curling up on the sofa with a festive film.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

And there is so many to choose from - with everything from Bad Santa to The Santa Clause, Love Actually to Die Hard - but how much do you know about your favourite Christmas films?

Read more: Top 20 Christmas films of all time - vote for your favourite with our poll

Test your knowledge with our quiz below:

Entertainment Best of
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_native

Entertainment journalist for Native Monster, Express & Star & Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@nativemonster.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News