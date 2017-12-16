Menu

See new year in at Glee Club Birmingham

By Leigh Sanders | Entertainment | Published:

Comedy lovers can expect a New Year’s Eve party to remember as Birmingham’s award-winning Glee Club welcomes in 2018 in style.

There's a big new year's party at Glee Club Birmingham

Complete with a midnight countdown, the December 31 comedy line-up features Australian-born-now-Birmingham-based comic Mickey D; Paul McCaffrey from BBC3’s Impractical Jokers; Canadian Dana Alexander; plus Comedy Carousel host Andy Robinson and Jo Enright, star of ITV’s Job Lot and various series with Peter Kay.

And once the laughter’s over, a DJ will keep the party vibe going into the small hours.

Birmingham’s Glee Club can be found at The Arcadian Centre, Hurst Street, Birmingham, with the postcode B5 4TD for those using a sat-nav.

Doors open at 7pm for the early show, with last entry at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £37. For the late show only, doors are at 8.30pm, with last entry 8.50pm. Tickets are £25. Minimum age is 18 for all attendees. For tickets, call 0871 472 0400.

