Don Broco announce new Birmingham show

Their third record Technology is out on February 2 via Sharptone Records, with their early spring tour promoting the new material in the second city on February 15.

Technology finds the band filtering their charismatic 80s pop-infected rock through far-flung genres of metal, funk and electronics.

It follows the release of 2015’s Top 10 album Automatic, which propelled the band into mainstream consciousness and led them to play arenas across the UK, Europe and Japan with Bring Me The Horizon, 5 Seconds Of Summer and ONE OK ROCK.

The band also toured the United States for the first time this year in support of State Champs, where they will return next March with Our Last Night, and are about to embark on their very first Australian tour.

To be a part of the Don Broco journey get tickets, priced at £23, from https://academymusicgroup.com/o2academybirmingham/events/1046924/don-broco-tickets