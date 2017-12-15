UB40 at Birmingham's Genting Arena

Featuring UB40’s five founding members Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan, and long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings, the ‘Cities and Towns Tour’ will be followed by dates in Europe.

Robin Campbell said: “UB40 are very excited to be returning to some of the biggest venues in the UK during our Cites and Towns tour in December 2017.

“We are also particularly pleased to be playing such a fantastic venue for our hometown gig in Birmingham.”

The band is already looking ahead and will play a 40th anniversary show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 25 next year.

The band formed in 1978 and have enjoyed more than 50 UK hits as well as being nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times. They have sold more than 70 million records worldwide and enjoyed hits with Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Frontman Ali Campbell left the band in 2008 and there have been legal wrangles between the rival UB40 camps.

There will be support from Maxi Jazz and The E-Type Boys. For tickets visit www.gentingarena.co.uk