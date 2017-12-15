The League of Gentlemen live tour coming to Birmingham

The BAFTA-winning show - starring Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson - follows the lives of the bizarre townspeople that reside in the fictional town of Royston Vasey.

The series ended in 2002, and was followed by a film The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse and a stage production The League of Gentlemen Are Behind You! in 2005.

Shearsmith and Pemberton later worked together on 2009 show Psychoville.

2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the show, and three new episodes will air on December 18, 19 and 20.

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.

"We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country.

"Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn’t it?”

Tubbs Tattsyrup added: “I’m so eccited to take my preshus things on tour agen I did a little brown fish! Do wee go to Swansea?"

The League of Gentlemen will appear at Arena Birmingham on September 14, 2018.

