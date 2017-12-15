Jurassic Park to be screened with live orchestra in Birmingham

Jurassic Park is set to be screened at the Symphony Hall, accompanied by a live orchestra playing one of John Williams' iconic musical score.

Released in 1993 the Steven Spielberg blockbuster is set on the fictional island of Isla Nubar, and follows acclaimed paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler as part of an exclusive group invited to the island for a sneak preview of Jurassic Park - where long-extinct dinosaurs have been brought to life.

When things go terribly wrong, they must fight for their lives against unimaginable dangers in a desperate attempt to escape.

Jurassic Park (1993) - Trailer #1 in HD (Fan Remaster)(35MM presentation)

Now audiences can experience this ground-breaking film as never before - projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra.

Jurassic Park in Concert will be at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on September 23, 2018.

