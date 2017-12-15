Frankie Gavin to face Bethuel Ushona for boxing world title in Birmingham

Namibian boxer Bethuel Ushona holds the world welterweight title. He has previously held titles for the Pan Asian Boxing Association, and the interim and full WBO African title in the World Boxing Organization.

Ushona also fought for the Commonwealth title, but lost to Manchester's Denton Vassell.

Frankie Gavin has held the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles between 2012 and 2015.

As an amateur he won the lightweight gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

He won his first professional title in 2010, and in 2013 Gavin defeated the previously unbeaten Denton Vassell.

Gavin said:’ “That’s it - no more Fun Time Frankie - this is my last real big chance at a world title shot - the one big title that has eluded me and I’m not about to blow it.

"A world title win has always been the dream and to have that fight here in my city is an opportunity I don’t plan to waste.

“I know a bit about my opponent and he has an impressive record in Africa on the big stage He's a tall guy with long arms so he’s going to be a tricky opponent.

"But I’m not going into this with my eyes shut. I’m working hard mentally and physically to make sure I win the fight, the belt and the right to defend it again if I wish.

"Who knows if I can win this title I’ll defend it one day in front of a sell-out crowd at St Andrew’s. That’s the ultimate dream but for now just winning the IBO world title is all I’m focused on.”

Promoter Errol Johnson, Head of Boxing at Black Country-based BCB Promotions who are putting on the fight together with Redditch-based show sponsors BWI Events, said: “We are delighted to be working with BWI on such a major event. Frankie Gavin is one of the biggest boxing names the Second City has ever produced.

“He is immensely talented. He is England’s most decorated amateur and has held British and Commonwealth titles as a professional. This is a chance for him to claim the IBO Welterweight Title and really push on from there.

"He’s headlining in his hometown and we know that the Birmingham public will get behind their man and roar him on to title success.”

The show, at Birmingham’s prestigious Genting Arena, will also feature an impressive undercard boasting major local talent. Joining Gavin is fellow Brummie, Sean Davis.

The former WBC International Super Bantamweight Champion recently challenged Thomas Patrick Ward for the British Title and will be looking to get back in title contention in 2018.

Redditch's Andrew 'D'Animal' Robinson. The former Midlands Area Champion has his sights firmly set on domestic and International honours in the New Year.

Undefeated Wolverhampton bantamweight, Kyle Williams, also features. The former world kick boxing champion has made light work of his opening seven opponents since switching disciplines and is sure to be in title contention himself in 2018.

Newly crowned IBO Continental Welterweight Champion, Craig Morris, appears. The 25-year-old defeated Ryan Martin earlier this month to claim the strap.

Tipton light heavyweight, Ricky Summers, will be looking to get back in domestic title contention after a narrow point defeat against British Champion, Frank Buglioni, earlier this year.

Summers returned to winning ways last month with a points victory over durable Spaniard, Romero Gonzalo.

Frankie Gavin will face Bethuel Ushona at Birmingham's Genting Arena on February 23, 2018.

