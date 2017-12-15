Birmingham comic Joe Lycett to lead charity night at Glee Club

Crisis at Christmas 2017 will feature Brummie host Joe Lycett with TV stars Harry Hill and Joe Pasquale and stand-up favourites Tom Ward, Darren Harriott and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

Joe is embarking on a brand new UK tour next year but needs some willing guinea pigs to test his new material on. So fans on Monday will get an opportunity to see the show before it’s funny.

The star is familiar to comedy fans in Birmingham and boasts that he’s been seen on Live At The Apollo – as well as the number 50 bus.

Harry Hill is one of the most recognisable faces in the country and has created some of the most successful TV shows of the last two decades, collecting three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Golden Rose of Montreux along the way.

As creator and star of TV Burp, Harry firmly established himself in the Saturday night, primetime television schedules fronting a staggering 11 series of the show over a 10-year period.

The show scooped three BAFTA awards, four British Comedy Awards and the coveted Rose D’Or Award at the Montreux International Television Festival.

Described by The Sunday Telegraph as ‘consistently one of the funniest shows on air’, Harry Hill’s TV Burp was Harry’s unique take on the week’s TV, featuring sketches, observational voiceovers and special guest appearances.

The show, which The Guardian Guide raved was ‘one of the wittiest, sharpest shows on the box’, regularly topped eight million viewers and led to four spin off ‘best of’ DVD releases as well as Harry’s hugely successful, Harry Hill’s TV Burp Book (Ebury).

Joe Pasquale has continued to delight audiences with his live stand-up tours for 20 years. Along the way he’s voiced characters for Hollywood movies Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties and Horton Hears A Who! and children’s television – Frankenstein’s Cat and starred in The Muppets’ 25th Anniversary show. He also made a memorable appearance on I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here.

Tom Ward has been described as being a star in the making. He is a man who celebrates life for all its sexy little touches and spins tales of his favourite unsung heroes (cheap kettles, Tupperware) into an exhilarating narrative of voices and sounds.

A warm, engaging presence who always welcomes his audience to the party, fans can join him for a Techni-coloured dreamscape of tales deftly interwoven with a never-to-be-repeated encounter with the here and now.

Darren Harriott is one of the most exciting up-and-coming comedians on the circuit. Over the last year, he has appeared on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, BBC Radio 4’s Best of the Fest, BBC 4 Extra Stands Up, and he also features in a new series for Comedy Central Online.

This year saw Darren head to the Edinburgh Festival with his debut hour Defiant at the Pleasance Courtyard, which was a big hit with audiences and critics alike.

Originally from Birmingham, and now living in London, Darren is a regular at clubs such as Comedy Café, Top Secret, Backyard Comedy Club, The Boat Show, Piccadilly and Covent Garden Comedy Club

A confident performer with a captivating charm, Darren’s comedy deals with everything from subverting stereotypes, to everyday observations, to that juiciest of topics, religion – all with a cutting edge.

Kiri Pritchard-McClean is a Chortle Award nominee and thinks the world revolves around her. She has been making something of a name for herself in the short time she’s being performing stand-up comedy and has achieved further success as one fourth of multi-award winning sketch group Gein’s Family Giftshop as writer/director.