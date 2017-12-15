Star Wars: The Last Jedi - local fans give their verdict on blockbuster film

When Disney bought Lucasfilm in a multi-million dollar deal just over five years ago, the House of Mouse didn’t rest on its laurels. Since that initial announcement in 2012 we have already been treated to three films in the festive period.

More by design than decision, The Force Awakens (TFA) was moved from a planned release in May 2015 to the December of that year following delays in filming – primarily because of Harrison Ford’s on-set accident.

TFA was a safe return to the silver screen for the franchise, regurgitating much of what had gone before. In many ways it was brave to copy so many themes. Even tongue-in-cheek jokes about Starkiller Base being nothing more than another Death Star acknowledged its cut-and-paste nature.

This time last year, Rogue One proved that a Star Wars story utilising predominantly a fresh set of doomed characters could both satisfy and diversify away from the episodic structure.

I’ve now seen Episode 8. The Last Jedi (TLJ) is visually amazing, but it’s not without flaws. In a word, it’s mystical. A fantasy more so than previous episodes.

What American director Rian Johnson has achieved is an engaging, thrilling rollercoaster ride of emotions that will leave audiences exhausted and quite possibly flabbergasted.

Returning to the role of Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill was understandably nervous about reprising the character that both made and hindered his acting career. Now in his 60s, his biggest worry was ruining the legacy of his previous involvement in the saga. He needn’t have worried.

Mark’s portrayal of a now aged Jedi is nothing short of mesmerising, and there has even been talk of Oscars. High praise indeed. Let’s just say his performance is touching and nostalgic in what is a refreshingly unique entry in the saga.

Carrie Fisher is surprisingly good in this movie. I wasn’t too impressed with General Leia in TFA, but in TLJ she is most impressive and another hot favourite for posthumous recognition come 2018’s awards season.

Previous newcomers to the saga, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley are now well established members of the Star Wars family. Indeed, the way in which Daisy carried TFA was no mean feat. If you thought she was good in that, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

New characters are abundant, but Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico – played by Kelly Marie Tran – is a revelation. She steals the majority of the scenes she appears in.

I caught up with a few fellow Star Wars fans at the end of the midnight screenings in both Telford – and via social media, in Birmingham – which saw the launch of Episode 8 to the general public on Thursday.

I met two young Jedis from the planet Cannock. Joseph Masefield and Grant Brown came dressed for the occasion, but left Cineworld in Telford more than a little perplexed. “I don’t know what to think at this stage,” said Joseph. “I need to go away and think about what I have just seen.”

Richard Powell from Sedgley was at the Telford screening too. He had already seen the film at Tuesday’s European Premiere at The Royal Albert Hall. Richard, who is part of The Rebel Legion, a fundraising group who dress as Star Wars characters for charity events, was more casually dressed for the screening. “It’s a great film, full of surprises,” he said.

Chris Cooke and Jonathan Hipkiss, both from Halesowen, attended the midnight showing at Cineworld on Birmingham’s Broad Street.

“The film starts great, but it definitely did not go the way I thought it would,” said Chris.

“It’s a bold and beautiful stroke of storytelling that will divide fan opinion,” said Jonathan.

As for me? Well, I am a huge Star Wars fan, but much like my good friend Mark Newbold from Burntwood, founder of Star Wars fansite Fantha Tracks, I have my reservations.

Mark was at a special press screening on Monday. At the time he said: “I need to see it again. Very impressive in places, less so in others. Mind whirling with thoughts.”

I think Mark sums things up well. There is so much going on that the film not only warrants multiple viewings, it demands it. Yes, it has taken the saga in a bold direction, but for me – and countless fans – 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back remains the benchmark.

l Shropshire born Paul Naylor is events correspondent and regular contributor to Star Wars fansite Fantha Tracks. For the latest Star Wars news visit fanthatracks.com