Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram round-up

A local dance teacher who is striving to train youngsters to professional level is Lindsey Grant, principal of Linzi G School of Dance, based in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton.

On October 14-15 at Coppice Performing Arts School, Linzi and her girls will present Lights, Camera, Action, a showcase of songs and dance from your favourite films, including Dream Girls, Annie, Shrek, Grease, Twilight, Trolls, Despicable Me, Fame and Hairspray! The list is endless!

There are more than 120 pupils taking part, aged from four upwards and the dancers have been rehearsing since May. The proceeds of the show will be donated to charities.

l For information on the Linzi G School of Dance, visit www.linzigdance.co.uk or call 07581252684.

Best of luck girls! Have an amazing show!

There’s a bright golden haze over Shropshire at the moment as Telford and District Light Operatic Players prepare to perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical, Oklahoma! from October 18-21 at The Place at Oakengates Theatre.

Set in the Western Indian territory at the turn of the 20th century, the high-spirited rivalry between the farmers and the cowboys sets the backdrop for a classic love story between farmer girl Lauren and cowboy Curly.

Oozing with memorable tunes including Surrey with a Fringe on Top, People Will Say We’re in Love, Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ and of course the rip-roaring title tune, this show is one of the very best examples of the composers’ work.

l Find out if TADLOP succeed in making a life in a brand-new state! For tickets visit www.theplacetelford.com, www.tadlop.com or see the group’s Facebook page.

For a really good old belly laugh, catch a stage adaptation of the hit BBC 1980s comedy, Hi-de-Hi at Forest Arts Centre in Walsall from October 19-21.

Meet the colourful characters from Maplins Holiday Camp, whose sole aim in life is to exploit the holidaymakers.

It’s the start of a new season and Joe Maplin has announced that he is seeking female yellow coats to work at his new camp in the Bahamas and the annual Miss Yellowcoat competition will determine the winners. Let the rivalry commence.

Meanwhile, cleaner Peggy, played in this instance by my lovely friend, Johann Davis from Perton, is super excited at the prospect of a vacancy arising for which she hopes to fit the bill. Ted Bovis and his hoppo Spike are beavering away on various money-making schemes as usual, while Gladys continues to moon over the camp director, Jeffrey. Classic Hi-de-Hi.

l For tickets priced at £12-10, call 0300 555 2898 or visit www.forestartscentre.co.uk

Wombourne Players are presenting Alan Ayckbourn’s Table Manners from October 18-21 at the community centre in the village.

Sarah and Reg arrive at Mother’s house with the intention of giving Annie, Reg’s sister and Mother’s career a break. However, Annie ends up staying and before long other family members descend. Sarah is left to organise the meal, while at the same time keeping a close eye on Annie and brother-in-law Norman who are obviously up to no good.

In this production Sarah Aldridge plays the role of Sarah, Caroline Rabone is Annie, Graeme Lockley appears as Tom and Steve Poole is Reg.

l For tickets priced at £7 and £6 for concessions, visit www.wombourneplayers.org.uk or call 01902 881184.

There is even more comedy over in at The Walker Theatre within is Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, where Mad Cow Productions is presenting Noel Coward’s Present Laughter from October 18-21.

This sparkling farce follows the shenanigans of a deluded actor, Gary Essendine, who always exudes a stately command of the stage. Unfortunately, he has rather less control over his personal life which is rather complicated!

Amid a torrent of extra-marital affairs Gary does his best to stay calm and avoid having a mid-life crisis.

l For tickets visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

Here in Wolverhampton, Mozaic Disability Theatre have been working hard to produce their very own show, called Memories which they will perform at the Arena Theatre on October 18

Sometimes it’s hard to remember memories that are buried deep in our minds. When they have gone, how do we get them back? Smells, tastes and photographs can unlock memories. This is a bold, unique piece of theatre and certainly worth a look.

l For tickets priced at just £5, call 01902 321321.

The Mikado is arguably the funniest and most popular of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Savoy Operas and is generally considered to be the cleverest comic opera in the English language, or so I am told by Erdington Operatic Society, who will be presenting the show at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall from October 31-November 4.

The glorious score includes A Wandering Minstrel, Three Little Maids from School, The Flowers that Bloom in Spring and Tit Willow.

The Mikado will definitely provide a splendid evening’s entertainment and bring a touch of eastern promise to an autumn evening.

l For tickets call 0121 360 6627 or visit www.erdington-operatic.co.uk

From October 26-Novbember 4, at Sutton Arts Centre, you can catch a production of Dangerous Obsession, directed by Dexter Whitehead.

Described as a psychological thriller that has so many twists and turns in the plot that the audience will be kept in suspense throughout, this play tell the tale of the peaceful life of a married couple, Mark and Sally Driscoll, which is disturbed by the sudden arrival of John Barrett, a man whom they had met vaguely on a past trip to Torquay.

Dexter’s production should have the audience on the edge of their seats! Oh, and don’t forget to lock your doors when you get home, as you never know who is watching you! Scary stuff and although not a traditional Halloween theatrical experience, it’s certainly atmospheric for this time of the year.

l For tickets, visit http://www.suttonartstheatre.co.uk or call 0121 355 5355.

Well that's all for this week.