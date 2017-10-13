WIN: Tickets to Simply Christmas; Stitching, Sewing & Hobbycrafts and Cake International in Birmingham

Knitters, stitchers, hobbyists and crafters will be in their element with endless supplies, innovations, new product launches, demonstrations and workshops designed to encourage and inspire your creativity.

Simply Christmas is a festive crafty show - filled with bespoke and unusual gifts; including glass, jewellery, art, candles, ceramics, clothing and so much more.

Live music and festive food will also be on offer as well as creative craft workshops and inspirational features.

Stitching, Sewing & Hobbycrafts is perfect for craft enthusiasts to discover ideas, inspirations and gather a plethora of supplies.

As well as a number of supply stalls - exclusive talks and workshops will be available across the weekend for hobbyists to gather brand new ideas and craft inspiration.

Cake International is the UK's leading cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show.

The show brings together the latest trends and supplies, cutting edge workshops and demos as well as the world famous Cake International competition display.

The Cake International cake competitions are the largest of their kind in the world. Open for anyone - of any age and experience - to enter, the competition has launched the careers of many bakers and celebrates the ever-evolving skills and trends within sugarcraft.

All three events are joining forces when they arrive in Birmingham this November, with special ticket offers allowing entrance to all three events.

To take advantage of a special 2 for 1 ticket offer visit www.ichfevents.co.uk and use code OV71 when purchasing or call 01425 277 988 to book.

Teaming up with NEC Birmingham, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of 25 pairs of tickets to Simply Christmas; Stitching, Sewing & Hobbycrafts and Cake International on a date of their choosing. The shows run from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 5, 2017 (Cake International opens on Friday 3 November).

Competition details

The 25 winners of this competition will be entitled to one of 25 pairs of tickets each to Simply Christmas; Stitching, Sewing & Hobbycrafts and Cake International on a date of their choosing from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Both Simply Christmas and Stitching, Sewing & Hobbycrafts open on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Cake International opens on Friday, November 3, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Terms and conditions for competition

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 5pm, Sunday, October 29, 2017. Only one entry per person.

The first 25 correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.

Terms and conditions for buy one get one free tickets

Phone lines open 9am-5pm Monday –Thursday, 9am-4.30pm Friday.

Standard tariffs apply.

This offer is for advance, 1 day tickets only and is valid until 5pm on Monday, October 30, 2017. It cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Use code OV71 when booking.

Children under 16 go free when accompanied by an Adult (otherwise £6).