WIN: Tickets to Blue - All Rise at Birmingham Town Hall
Birmingham Town Hall and Foyles are set to present Blue - All Rise: Our Story, an intimate evening of behind the scenes secrets from the band themselves.
Members Lee Ryan, Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe will be sharing stories from their debut book on stage with The Sun's Showbiz Editor, Dan Wootton, as well as performing a selection of their biggest hits.
The band originally formed in 2000 and released their debut album - All Rise - in 2001 that included the singles Best in Me, Fly By, If You Come Back, Too Close and album-titled song All Rise.
The group have sold 15 million records worldwide and have also worked alongside artists such as Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Lil' Kim.
Teaming up with Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one pair of tickets to Blue - All Rise at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Sunday, October 29, 2017.
See below for details.
Competition details
The one winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Blue - All Rise at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Sunday, October 29, 2017.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Thursday, October 26, 2017.
Terms and conditions
Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.
Closing date and time for entries is 5pm, Thursday, October 26, 2017. Only one entry per person.
The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.
Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.
There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable. (Add any rules here given by prize promoter).
Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.
