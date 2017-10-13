Advertising
RuPaul's Drag Race star Latrice Royale set to bring new show to Birmingham
RuPaul's Drag Race star Latrice Royale is set to bring her brand new show Here's To Live to Birmingham.
Timothy Wilcots - better known as Latrice Royale - starred on season4 of RuPaul's Drag Race alongside the likes of Willam Belli, Phi Phi O'Hara, Chad Michaels and Sharon Needles.
Royale was crowned Miss Congeniality by voters, and then went on to star in Ru Paul's Drag Race: All Stars with Raven, Jujubee, Manila Luzon and more.
Latrice has gone on to feature on various Drag Race tours with fellow queens, as well as being picked as a professor for RuPaul show Drag U.
Latrice's new show, titled after her 2016 E.P Here's To Life, features her singing and telling stories from her life accompanied by her fiance Christopher. The show has sold out in the US ahead of being brought to the UK.
Latrice Royale will appear at Birmingham's Glee Club on November 6, 2017.
For more information and tickets, click here.
