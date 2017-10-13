Lady Gaga confirms rescheduled Birmingham dates

Live Nation confirmed today that the European leg of Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour has been fully rescheduled for 2018.

The tour resumes in North America this November and December followed by the rescheduled European concerts.

Lady Gaga's show at Arena Birmingham will now take place on January 31, and her show at Birmingham's Genting Arena will now take place on February 1.

Tickets purchased for Lady Gaga’s original 2017 Birmingham dates - October 12, 2017 at the Genting Arena and October 15, 2017 at Arena Birmingham - will still be valid. If required, refunds can be obtained at point of purchase for a limited period.

Further tickets for the newly announced Birmingham dates are on general sale from 1.00pm today.

The star announced that she was to reschedule her six-week European tour last month, with a statement on her Twitter page says that the star is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform.

To my fans, I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/g2BmmSx02v — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2017

For more information and tickets visit the Arena Birmingham and Genting Arena sites.