Chester Zoo gear up for major Halloween event

Filled with adventure, acrobatics, music and discovery, The Enchantment of Chester Zoo is major Halloween themed event back for its second year this October.

Now, in the build-up to the launch, the zoo has released new information about this year’s event, with orangutans, sloths, moths and giraffes as the stars of the show.

Families can expect to encounter everything from musical giraffes and stilt-walking moths to acrobatic sloth and orangutan characters.

Costumed performers will help visitors gather the knowledge to gain access to Owl HQ, break the sorcerer’s spell and save the zoo from falling asleep forever!

Charlotte Smith, head of discovery and learning at Chester Zoo, said: “From sloths in a slumber to giraffes standing tall, the sleeping habits of animals in the natural world are fascinating.

"Imagine sleeping in short five minute bursts while still standing up, like a giraffe, or slumbering for up to 18 hours a day like a sloth! Meanwhile, orangutans at the zoo love nothing more than snuggling under their hessian bedding, while a moth can remain in its cosy cocoon for months before waking up to explore the world.

“Every species is different.

"We want to share these incredible stories with families this October half term, but don’t expect a boring lesson – this is going to be something quite spectacular! With specially built sets, music, costumed characters, acrobats galore and oodles of adventure – we want visitors of all ages to join in and have fun.”

The Enchantment of Chester Zoo is most suitable for families with children aged three and over.

The event is free with normal zoo admission from October 21 to 31. Tickets can be purchased at www.chesterzoo.org/tickets.