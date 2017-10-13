Apley Farm Shop to host annual pumpkin festival

Apley Farm Shop will open its doors on Saturday and Sunday and again during the October half term for the festival, which organisers said provides a "great, non-scary family day out".

Lord Hamilton, who owns the estate, said: "This year, due to the popularity of the event, we are offering a whopping 3300 places aboard the Pumpkin Express. Each Express train has 20 places & it runs 15 times a day for 11 days, giving customers plenty of choice.“

Activities available will include a ride on the Pumpkin Express, a chance to hear listen to the Spookley story and pumpkin carving.

There will also be face painting, hair braiding and glitter tattoos.

John Wesley, general manager, said: "Since we began Spookley 5 years ago in 2013, hundreds of children have come to us & had hours of non-scary, pumpkin family fun. There’s also an anti-bullying message to hear in the Spookley story – he was the square pumpkin & when being different came in handy, he became the hero of the day."

Apley Farm Shop’s team will be dressed up to really get into the spirit of the pumpkin festival and customers are invited to do the same. They'll then be able to post their photos of their fancy dress and carved pumpkins on the Pigg’s Playbarn Facebook page to have a chance to win two Spookley Little Pigg’s hampers, each worth £55.

The hampers includes a year’s membership for Pigg’s Playbarn. The winners will be announced on October 31.

The Festival runs daily 9.30am to 5.30pm, except on Sunday when the doors close at 5pm.

Tickets start at £3. Booking is advised. Visit apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/tickets for more information.