WWE megastar Roman Reigns urges fans to be loud and proud at Birmingham show

The three-time WWE Champion will front a stellar line-up that takes to the squared circle at Arena Birmingham on Tuesday, November 7.

A polarising figure, Reigns is now considered the face of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) – the world's biggest wrestling company – after beating John Cena at the No Mercy pay-per-view in September.

He also beat all-time great The Undertaker at this year's Wrestlemania – their largest annual show, which he has been in the main event of for the past three years – and has now teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to reform The Shield.

"It's hard trying to find the match that I liked the most this year," said the 32-year-old, real name Joe Anoaʻi.

"These past five years, since I have been on the road (with the main roster), I have been blessed and it has gone so fast – time has flown by.

Reigns beat John Cena in an epic encounter at the No Mercy pay-per-view in September

"For me, it is humbling to look at what I have done and achieved in my career so far.

"I have had great moments in my life and, professionally, I couldn't have asked for anything better.

Advertising

"I thank God that he allows me to do this every day and I am going to do this until the wheels fall off.

"I will wrestle for as long as I can."

Wrestling in the United Kingdom – and more specifically the West Midlands – is on a real high at the moment.

WWE held a tournament in January to crown its first-ever United Kingdom Champion, which was won by Netherton's Tyler Bate.

Advertising

He has since lost the title to Pete Dunne, from Chelmsley Wood.

Reigns has urged the duo, who are regulars for Wolverhampton-based promotion Fight Club: Pro, to grasp the opportunities that come their way with both hands.

"I have seen a few things here and there, and these fresh tournaments on the WWE Network open so many doors," he said.

"Everyone has a platform, and it's up to us superstars to take those opportunities and roll with them.

"Once those superstars conquer one level, they will move up to the next."

Reigns, who goes by the nickname of 'The Big Dog' and insists WWE is his yard, admits he does not mind being booed.

On what awaits him in Birmingham, he added: "A lot of hardcore fans, that's what I expect.

"You will never hear me say 'don't boo me' – just be into it, be in the moment.

"You are paying your hard-earned money to see the show, so treat it like a three-hour vacation and just get lost in it.

"Don't come in tired, come in rowdy."

You can see Roman Reigns and all your favourite Superstars when the WWE Live UK tour arrives in Birmingham on November 7, presented by WWE 2K18 the video game. Visit www.bookingsdirect.com to get your tickets today.