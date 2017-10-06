Halloween 2017: Top spooky events for all the family across the Midlands and Shropshire

The dead are set to rise as a number of eerie events are lined up across the region, suitable for all of the family.

In no particular order, here are our top picks of ghoulish gatherings and haunting happenings taking place across the Midlands and Shropshire this Halloween season - WARNING! NOT FOR THE FAINT-HEARTED!

September 30 to October 29 - West Midlands Safari Park Spooky Spectacular

Halloween at West Midlands Safari Park

Full of family fun, spooky shows and a trick or treat trail - head over to West Midlands Safari Park for the perfect way to celebrate October and brighten up the spookiest of seasons.

New for 2017 is the Trick or Treat trail, where you can follow a trail of tricky clues around the Park to find the gingerbread house and its owner – the trick or treat witch! On completing the trail, the witch will give you a prize, but beware – will this be a lovely treat or a sneaky trick!?

Also new is the Dino Quest. A professor of Palaeontology has a vision to bring dinosaurs back to life and is looking for brave explorers to send back in time through the Land of the Living Dinosaurs and fulfil the professor’s life’s work. But is everything as it seems? Making their way along the dark, winding paths, explorers will interact with several curious characters to help unravel the mystery.

Advertising

As part of the Spooky Spectacular event, on weekends and school holidays - there will also be extended opening until 9.00pm with late night rides for an extra free, access to Discovery Trail and spooky encounters galore. There will even be a Halloween themed Sea Lion Show performed each evening from the Sea Lion Theatre!

For more information, click here

October 6 - The Groundsman at the Lion Bar and Club, Walsall

The Groundsman

Advertising

A brand new scare attraction is heading to Walsall in time for Halloween.

The Groundsman event will take place at the Lion Bar and Club on Birchill Street in Walsall.

The story takes place at the fictional Birchill Hotel in Walsall which is run by Mr and Mrs Cooke and has provided rooms for the travelling workman and their families for the past 29 years.

A number of disappearances have been reported since the early 90's and locals have speculated these to be linked with the Birchill Hotel and Room 319 after reports of screams by guests coming through the walls. Other guests have reported that they have woken in the middle of the night to the noise of shifting walls.

Age restriction is 16+. 16 to 27 year olds must be accompanied by an adult. Guests will enter the attraction in groups of no more than 8, groups larger than 8 will be split up into smaller groups.

For more information, click here

October 7 to 8, 14 to 15, 20 to 31 - ScareFest at Alton Towers

Alton Towers Scarefest 2017 - Event Lineup

The eagerly-anticipated ScareFest returns to Alton Towers - and it's bigger and spookier than ever.

Alton Towers' three popular scare mazes Terror of the Towers, Sub Species The End Games and Altonville Mine Tours are being joined by a brand new maze for 2017 - The Welcoming: Be Chosen.

In The Welcoming: Be Chosen, the woods surrounding the village of Alton harbor a mysterious group, which until recent sightings were unseen by the modern world. Whispers around the village say that the group are angered by people abusing the world’s natural resources and the rapid advance of technology.

Every year the secluded group host a festival to celebrate their own interpretation of Halloween – paying homage to the earth and celebrating the crossover between the living world and the dead. The group have recently infiltrated the Alton Towers Resort and for the first time are allowing outsiders to celebrate with them. But what part will you play in this ritual? Is this really an initiation?

The Freak Show Scare Zone will be filled with a menagerie of terrifying characters ready to emerge from the darkness at any moment, as you enjoy your favourite thrilling rides in the dead of night.

Fun is available for little ones also, with a spooky House of Monsters and Trick or Treat Stage.

For more information, click here

October 12 to 28 - Scream Park at Dana Prison, Shrewsbury

Scream Park

Have you got what it takes to join the community? Head to Shrewsbury's Dana Prison to find out in their chilling escape game - Sanctum.

It has been 20 years since the outbreak of the virus. The world has changed and the only surviving humans now live in secure compounds around the world. Shrewsbury Prison, where the virus originated, has become one such compound.

After the virus struck survivors fought hard to take back ground zero believing it to house a cure for the virus. Led by Joe ‘Jester’ Bagman, success was found and they regained control of the prison site, but at huge loss, including the death of Jester. Shrewsbury Prison compound now houses a small community, run by the idealistic General P Hock.

Wanderers from the wastelands come to the gates to seek refuge. As supplies shorten and space is becoming a vastly needed commodity, only the best most useful survivors will be invited to join the community. If you’re not deemed useful you will be rejected and cast out.

Try your hand at surviving and escaping this historic prison in an immersive and chilling game, perfect for groups our lone wanderers.

For more information, click here

October 12 to November 23 - Horror Season at Light House Media Centre, Wolverhampton

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Wolverhampton's Light House cinema has an array of horrifying flicks to get you in the mood for Halloween, accompanied by talks from specialists from the University of Wolverhampton.

Hit 2017 remake IT will be screened with a talk on October 12, followed by classic German silent horror film Nosferatu on October 12.

The Lost Boys will be screened on October 27 with tickets priced at just £4.50 for all attendees.

Iconic slasher film Halloween will be shown on October 26 with The Day The Earth Stood Still following on November 2.

Creepy thriller Deliverance will be available to watch on November 9 followed by eerie offering The Exorcist on November 16.

Closing the season will be fantasy classic Pan's Labyrinth on November 23.

For more information, click here

October 13 to 31 - Screamfest at National Forest Adventure Farm, Burton-Upon-Trent

Demonica

Screamfest is back with a horrifying new scare attraction for 2017.

Give your soul to Demonica in a brand new truly terrifying experience unlike anything you’ve faced at Screamfest before.

A portal to Demonica, a realm of tortured souls, has been opened. Will you step in to the portal, blinded by the pitch black with the smell of sulphur, the rush of air and the screams of the damned? Are you brave enough to enter and risk your soul in the realm of Demonica?

Demonica joins popular existing scares Love Hurts, Freak Out and Soul Seekers as well as a brand new festival of the dead celebration - Dia De Las Muertos.

Other entertainment includes Hill Billy Joe's Zombie Paintball Smach, Live DJs, extreme performers, street theatres and delicious good and drink facilities.

For more information, click here

October 14 to 31 - National SEALIFE Centre, Birmingham

The Shark Tunnel at SEALIFE Birmingham

Discover spooky creatures from the deep, dark abyss at Birmingham's National SEALIFE Centre.

The centre will be turning the spotlight on the spooky critters of the deep this Halloween to discover the weird and wonderful facts that they conceal.

Find out what neat tricks a seahorse can turn to avoid predators and what different fish band together to defeat predators in this educational event.

Once that is over, delve deep into the underwater tunnel to face on of the sea's scariest creatures - the shark.

For more information, click here

October 20 to 29 - Gandey’s Halloween Spooktacular at Merry Hill

Gandey's Circus Halloween Spooktacular

Gandey's Circus have put together a brand new Halloween Spooktacular for audiences at Merry Hill.

The new show features 30 international award winning artistes set to perform some daring stunts and spine-tingling surprises.

Andreea Delbosq joins Chico Rico in a frighteningly funny partnership that will be outrageously entertaining the crowds – causing mayhem and mirth throughout the show.

The high-speed juggling of Duo Smaha will play a stark contrast to the grace and poise of The Emilia Sisters on the vertical poles.

New aerial acts for 2017 feature Miss Candice on the silks, and the unique hair-hanging artistry of Duo Bella.

With acts exciting enough to raise the dead... Company Havana defy gravity on the gymnastic bars, Jackie and Gina set hearts pounding on the rolling globes, and The African Warriors, from the Mombasa Coast of Kenya, showcase an energetic display of adrenaline-fuelled acrobatics.

This all-new production contains stunningly choreographed dance routines, combined with amazing lighting effects and a pulsating beat, all under the watchful eye of Gandeys’ ringmaster – Mr Robert Price.

For more information, click here

October 21 to 31 - The Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle

The Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle

With wondrous witches, Horrible Histories and the return of the spectacular Fire Joust, Warwick Castle is the place to be spooked this Halloween.

The Haunted Castle promises fearful levels of fun for all ages during the day and then, after dark, the fright factor is cranked high as the Castle remains open until 9.00pm.

Join a host of bizarre characters throughout the day for fun, games and spooktacular shows at the Dead Centre Stage followed by the wondrous witches at The Witches' Tower perfect for youngsters.

Take part in a spooky Halloween trail and journey through the enchanted Hollows where you're sure to encounter creepy characters at every turn before gazing at the marvel of eagles in flight.

Behold the mighty trebuchet in action or the daring fire joust, before getting lost in the UK's only Horrible History maze.

Brand new for 2017, The Doll's House takes you back to the late 1800s two children who inhabited the Castle mysteriously disappeared. Will you discover what happened to the children or will you suffer the same fate as you enter the Doll's House?

For older visitors, you can delve deep into the Castle Dungeon to witness some of the darkest, bloodiest and most frightening times in the Castle's history bought to life by a combination of live actors and special effects.

This Halloween, join Warwick Castle for an intense Séance performance that will test just how susceptible you are to a visit from the other side.

On top of that, you can take part in Outbreak 1349, where the black death seems to have arrived in the Heart of England, contagion is instant and the symptoms are more violent. Are you brave enough to escape the plague-ridden characters of histories past? Remember, not all walls are built to keep you out.

After all of the action - treat yourself to a stay in the Halloween-themed Knight's Village where you'll encounter a real life Knight with more tales from the battlefield.

For more information, click here

October 21 to 29 - Halloween Themed Workshops at Coalport China Museum, Telford

Coalport China Museum

Sculpt your own ghost, pumpkin or creepy bat from air-drying clay to take home at the Halloween themed ceramic workshops at Coalport China Museum, near Ironbridge.

Part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums’ 50th anniversary celebrations, every day throughout the holidays young artists can also decorate ceramic money boxes or fridge magnets and paint delicate china flowers.

Workshops include sculpting model spiders, ghouls or a wizard's hat.

For more information, click here

October 21 to 29 - Halloween Spooktacular at Cadbury World, Birmingham

Halloween at Cadbury World

Screams will ring throughout Bournville as Cadbury World's Halloween Spooktacular returns.

Join Dermot O Scary for this spooktacular showing as Frankie Frankenstein, Witchy Woo Woo and Wolfy the Wolfman compete for a mystery prize.

Lots of mysterious frights are to be had as families are encourages to dance, scream and sing along to the unique show.

The attractions' usual exhibitions and talks will still be available during this time.

For more information, click here.

October 22 - Halloween Family Rave at Rainbow Warehouse, Birmingham

Halloween Family Rave. Photo by: Jazamin Sinclair

After holding sold out events at the Rainbow Warehouse since April 2016, the Award-winning ‘family rave’ Big Fish Little Fish are excited to be returning to Birmingham for a Halloween themed family rave.

Rave legend Mark Archer of Altern-8 will DJ the event, bringing Old Skool and Drum & Bass to our multisensory dancefloor with club visuals, glitter cannon, bubbles, giant bouncy balloons and topped off with the famous parachute dance.

The event also has a licensed bar, play area with tents and tunnels and a safe-space for babies with a ball pool, alongside a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a play dough table.

For more information, click here

October 23 to 27 - Spooktober at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Spooktober

Take part in spooky story walks, creepy arts and crafts, freaky face painting and more at Birmingham Botanical Gardens this half term.

Create your own scary arts and crafts, immerse yourself in spooky storytelling and explore the many different life forms in the site's pools with pond-dipping.

Animal presentations will take place across the week where you can get up-close and personal with a variety of creepy critters, and learn all about them at the same time.

The event will close with a disco hosted by children's favourite Bibbledy Bob.

For more information, click here

October 23 to 29 - Halloween Frights on the Farm at Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge

Frights on the Farm

There'll be fun for all the family at Lower Drayton Farm this Halloween as their brand new Frights on the Farm event arrives.

Bring the kids in their best fancy dress to take part in a host of spooky activities - visit the pumpkin patch before carving your own pumpkin, find all the scary scarecrows in the Maize Maze, take part in pumpkin races and see if you’re brave enough to enter the haunted house.

If you’re really brave why not bring a torch and join the farm for one of their special spooky evening events

For more information, click here

October 23 to 29 - October Half Term events across Trentham Gardens, Trentham Monkey Forest and Aerial Extreme

Halloween at Trentham Monkey Forest

The Trentham Estate is packed full of Halloween events suitable for the whole family.

Their season starts with their Mad Scientist event from October 23 to 25, with crazy hands-on indoor Halloween themed experiments.

From the October 26 to 29 you can follow their haunting Halloween Trail, which will take you on a hair-raising hike around the gardens and lakeside until you meet our spooky scarecrow. Discover his name and be treated to a treat courtesy of the tearooms.

Also on these dates you’ll be able to get active in the great outdoors and learn how to carve a pumpkin with Wilderness Survival Skills.

At Trentham Monkey Forest, learn about protecting and conserving the UK bat species from Staffordshire Bat Group who will also have live bats to admire, from October 21 to 22.

There will be chills and thrills aplenty at the Monkey Forest from October 23 to 29 with ghoulish activities, spooky storytelling and competitions.

From October 28 to 29 Aerial Extreme dare you walk through the treetops in the dark in their Halloween Terror in the Trees event.

For more information, click here

October 25 to 28 - Halloween Nights at the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

Halloween Nights in our Underground Mine*

The Black Country Living Museum opens its doors once more to its eagerly-anticipated Halloween Nights event.

Prepare for a spooktacular evening of street performers, fire-jugglers, magicians, tricks and treats suitable for all the family.

You can brave the bugs in their creepy crawly display, meet birds of prey, entire their Halloween costume parade, hear spine-tingling Halloween tales by candlelight and more.

For adults, you can explore the dark damp underground mine tunnels by just a flicked of candlelight.

After a night of scares, revellers can tuck into some tasty Halloween fare or a 1930s-style fish and chip supper.

For more information, click here

October 26 to 28 - Ghost Trains at Severn Valley Railway

Severn Valley Railway Halloween

Taking a thrilling ride in the dark on the iconic Severn Valley Railway.

Arrive early at Kidderminster Station where Disco Daddy will be there to entertain you before your Ghost Train departs out into the night.

A facepainter on hand to give you the perfect Halloween makeover.

Once aboard the train, travel in the eery darkness to Arley, passing through haunted stations on the way. But be aware, there may be mysterious passengers joining you on the train.

When you arrive, prepare to be frightened as the station's spooky residents come alive!

For more information, click here

October 26 to 28 - DZG Halloween Hocus Pocus at Dudley Zoo

Halloween at Dudley Zoo

There's fun for little ones ready at Dudley Zoo for their Halloween Hocus Pocus event.

Visit their candlelit pumpkin patch before getting hands-on with a variety of creepy crafts and colouring.

You can take a spooky selfie with Lou the bat and then embark on a trick or treat trail around the castle including the Creepy Crawlies exhibit and a few surprises along the way.

Youngsters can also get their dance on at Dippy's Halloween Show and Disco.

For more information, click here

October 27 to 28 - DZG Paranormal Evening at Dudley Zoo

Dudley Castle

Delve into the history of Dudley Castle and the world of the paranormal in this spine-tingling event.

Visitors are dared to take part in a history and ghost tour led by the castle historian, before taking part in vigils led by JP Paranormal.

You have the chance to use paranormal equipment and witness white noise experiments, glass divination and table tipping.

For the brave you can even try lone vigils!

For more information, click here

October 27 to 29 - Pumpkin Flotilla at Sarehole Mill

Pumpkin Flotilla

Be part of Birmingham’s only pumpkin flotilla at Sarehole Mill this Halloween season.

Bring a carved pumpkin with you to the Mill, add a light and float it on the mill pond at dusk.

The evening will include a complimentary cup of hot chocolate to keep you warm and a spooky ghost tour of the mill itself.

For more information, click here

October 27 to 31 - Halloween 2017 Chainsaw Massacre at Kinver Edge Farm Shop and Maize Maze, Stourbridge

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Take part in an adrenaline-fuelled scare event before settling down to a chilling film screening at Kinver Edge Farm Shop.

In their scare event, you are plunged into horror after a van you are riding to a rock concert breaks down and you encounter the dreaded Hewitt family - will you escape alive?

Following the event, audiences will be treated to a screening of 1974 hit slasher film The Taxas Chainsaw Massacre.

For more information and tickets, click here

October 28 to 29 - HorrorCon at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Birmingham Horror Con Highlight Video

Horror fans are set to be delighted as Birmingham HorrorCon comes to Edgbaston Stadium.

Meet a range of authors, film & TV guests, and shop with a huge array of traders selling everything from prints to films and masks to movie props.

View the exhibits and get your photos taken within our special features to enhance your day.

Then, collect your autographs and photographs then relax and unwind, watching film screenings or listen to the panels and talks with guests discussing their previous and current work.

Special guests for the weekend include Alex Vincent, Tuesday Knight, Graham Humphreys, Oliver Robbins, Peter Zimmerman, Mark Patton, Kim Myers, Jeremy Palo, Ann Mahoney and John Dugan.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Halloween Party at The Planet Nightclub, Wolverhampton

Planet Halloween

The Planet Nightclub are once again hosting their annual Halloween party.

With drinks from £1, the club are also hosting a fancy dress party with a Playstation 4 of X Box One up for grabs for the winner.

The Planet Nightclub play the best in alternative music - with two seperate floors dedicated to everything from pop punk to indie, metal club tracks and more.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Spooky Science Night at Thinktank, Birmingham

Think Tank Halloween

Birmingham's Thinktank is set to educate and fright crowds with their spooky evening events.

See the Science of Fright show where making a monster is all a matter of choosing the right ingredient, and meet real life creepy crawlies with an expert animal handler.

Make your own family light photos and create your own sample of blood to take home.

Visitors are encouraged to come in fancy dress to be entered into a fantastic prize draw on the night.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Atmospheric Films Presents The Blair Witch Project at Haughmond Hill, Shrewsbury

The Blair Witch Project

Atmospheric Films are set to stage a chilling live film viewing at Shrewsbury's Haughmond Hill.

Get set to be scared at the Blair Witch Project is shown at the outdoor venue.

The film will be preceded by a fantastic independent Short Horror Film. And there will be the chance to purchase some amazing Blair Witch Memrobilia.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Ghostly Gaslight at Blists Hill Victorian Town, Telford

Blists Hill Ghostly Gaslight

Join Blists Hill for their annual Halloween fright night - if you dare!

As dusk falls and the street lamps cast eerie shadows at every corner, weird apparitions will replace the friendly Victorians who are usually seen in the town’s shops, cottages and work places, and visitors are advised to listen out for things that go bump in the night!

Wander the streets, shops and houses which will be transformed into eerie places filled with ghosts, ghouls and monsters.

There will be plenty of spooky surprises lurking in the dark - so keep your eyes peeled!

For more information, click here

October 28 - The Haunting 2017 at The Rainbow, Birmingham

The Haunting

Take your Halloween celebrations into the early hours with the Rainbow's The Haunting.

DJs will play to packed out themed rooms such as haunted circus, black magic, voodoo witchcraft - with loads more terrifying treats.

Over 50 actors, acrobats and performers join us on for this ghastly occasion creating a theatrical show unlike anywhere else.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Even Stranger Things Halloween Party at The Night Owl, Birmingham

Even Stranger Things

After their highly-successful Stranger Things party last year, The Night Owl in Birmingham are hosting another!

DJs Mazzy Snape and Sonny & Spare will be spinning tunes throughout the night with drinks available from 9.00pm until 4.00am.

In conjunction with the theme - revellers are urged to come dressed as a charater or think from Stranger Things, or come dressed as something scary from the early 1980s, Stephen King or Steven Spielberg.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Halloween at Uprawr, Birmingham

Halloween Uprawr

Uprawr's legendary Halloween event is set to return with even more shocking drinks deals and spooky surprises.

The ENTIRE building will be converted to Halloween Horrors that they say "makes The Walking Dead look like Disney Land."

There will be prizes on offer for best-dressed including a years worth of free Netflix and a Smart TV.

For more information, click here

October 28 - Day Of The Dead High Line Halloween Party at Resorts World Birmingham

High Line's Day Of The Dead

Join Resorts World in Birmingham for the ultimate Day Of The Dead party at High Line's Late Lounge.

The event includes a full night of music with the biggest hits from across the ages - including classic Halloween tunes.

Visitors will be treated to a drink on arrival - and a Day Of The Dead dress code is advised!

For more information and tickets, click here

October 29 - Murder By Gaslight at Coffin Works, Birmingham

Murder By Gaslight

Just in time for Halloween, a collaboration with the Don’t Go Into The Cellar theatre company is set to bring you a dose of Victorian theatre with bite at Birmingham's Coffin Works.

A ghoulish audience with two of the most infamous poisoners in British history - William Palmer and Harvey Crippen - is set to be staged in the chilling venue.

You are invited to encounter these murderous men of medicine as the diabolical doctors regale you with their case histories, and invite you to judge for yourselves whether they were in fact, guilty as charged.

For more information, click here

October 31 - The Anti Halloween Boom Bar Crawl across Wolverhampton

The Anti

Popular bar crawl event BOOM returns with it's annual Halloween event, titled The Anti.

All you have to do is buy a shirt, customise it into your own Halloween costume, and gain access t a number of bars across Wolverhampton all decked out for the spooky event.

Bars included in the crawl include The Goose, Yates', Popworld, CRC, Outback, Gorgeous, Royal London and a secret location where the event will end.

For more information, click here

Multiple dates all year round - Room 13 at Escape Live, Birmingham

Room 13

Could you escape when death is imminent? Join Escape Live in Birmingham and find out in horror-themed Room 13.

Room 13 is a unique experience which is not for the faint-hearted. Amy is locked in a room and is relying on your team's wit and skill to get her out alive.

You must piece together clues, solve puzzles and find objects to get the four digit number you need to release her. With just 60 minutes to rescue Amy, will you manage to save her life?

For more information, visit: www.escapelive.co.uk