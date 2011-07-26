Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt coming to Shropshire

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt will be in Shropshire this weekend to meet revellers at a county nightclub.

Miss Wyatt will be at Wellington's Pussycats nightclub on Saturday with new band Her Majesty and the Wolves.

The American chart-topper will be making the personal appearance as part of her UK promotional tour.

Kimberly's most recent hit, called Candi, has received more than 7.5 million YouTube hits.

But the performer is famed for her worldwide success with girl group the Pussycat Dolls.

Their first single, called Don't Cha, was a hit reaching number one in several countries including the UK, Australia and Canada and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pussycats promoter Dale Lloyd said: "We've been very keen to bring celebrities to Pussycats over the past five years and they've always proven to be very popular with the local clubbers.

"This is our first internationally recognised celebrity to visit us and we're really pleased to announce that we have Kimberly heading to the venue.

"It's a milestone for clubbing in Telford and the Midlands. It's very fitting too – a Pussycat Doll is heading to Pussycats."

Tickets into the club's VIP room, where Kimberly will be before and after her appearance in the main clubbing arena, can be bought from The Dragons Den Restaurant, in Telford Town Centre, every day from noon.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/medlinkuk