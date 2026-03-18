'She has put on her angel wings' - Heartbreaking words of mum as youngster who captured hearts across the Black Country died

Amelia Kolpa, from Rowley Regis, had been battling stage-4 high-risk neuroblastoma since she was two years old.

To celebrate her eighth birthday this year, while under palliative care, an appeal to grant her a simple birthday wish for cards saw her receive more than 250,000 birthday cards - smashing the 8,000 target and capturing the hearts of people across the region.

But thoughts are with the family this morning after her heartbroken mum Katarzyna Bartczak announced the death of her daughter - saying she is 'no longer suffering.'

Amelia Kolpa who has had thousands of cards delivered for her 8th birthday.

In a heartbreaking post on social media last night (March 17), her mum wrote: "My dear ones…I’m writing this with a pain that words cannot describe…

"Today at 5:00 PM, our beloved, bravest little warrior – Amelia – passed away… She has put on her angel wings.

"She is no longer suffering. She is no longer in pain. She is in a place where everything is beautiful, peaceful, and full of light…For nearly 6 years, she fought with a strength beyond imagination.

Amelia Kopla, aged eight, on her birthday

"Every single day, she showed us what true courage looks like. She showed the whole world that even the smallest heart can hold the greatest power.

"And that love – pure, unconditional love – truly overcomes everything…Our dearest Amelia, you were and always will be our greatest miracle. Our heart. Our light…

"Thank you for every moment, every smile, every glance… for the love you taught us.This is not goodbye… it’s “see you again,” our little Angel. We love you forever…"

Supporters have rushed to the comments to leave messages of condolence to Amelia's loved ones at this tragic time. One said: "Amelia has inspired so many people. Love to you & your family. X."

Another added: "Thinking of you all today rest easy princess x," while a third wrote: "So sorry for your loss. A beautiful angel taken way to soon. Forever 8. Sending love and hugs xxx."