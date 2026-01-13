Chris Bailey

Christopher Mark Bailey, from Whitney-on-Wye, had formed part of a motorbike escort at the service for 14-year-old Kyle Sieniawski in Pontypridd before the crash on the A438 between Glasbury and Clyro.

Kyle was one of the youngest people ever in the UK to be diagnosed with the condition.

An inquest into the death of Mr Bailey was opened at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Coroner for the South Wales Central Area Kerrie Burge was told Mr Bailey’s death was reported by Dyfed Powys Police on December 21.

The 36 year-old was the rider of a motorcycle which was involved in a three vehicle road traffic collision on December 19.

As a result of the injuries he sustained, Mr Bailey passed away at the scene.

A post mortem was carried out by Doctor Harry Haines at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and the provisional cause of death he recorded was motor vehicle collision and multiple traumatic injuries.

The inquest was told Mr Bailey was identified by Mr Graham Coleshill, next of kin.

Mr Bailey was living at Pentwyn Farm, Whitney and he was born in Aberystwyth on December 5 1989.

Coroner Ms Burge adjourned the inquest for further information to be gathered to a date to be fixed.

She offered her sincere condolences to the family of Mr Bailey.

Chris Bailey was a valued member of the Powys Chapter Valley Commandos and he leaves behind two children.

In a post, Kyle’s MND Story said: “We're absolutely devastated to hear that one of the bikers tragically lost his life whilst travelling home from Kyle's funeral.

“Chris Bailey was a valued member of the Powys Chapter Valley Commandos and to lose his life after doing such an amazing gesture is just cruel beyond words.

“We're thinking of all his family, friends, and also his comrades at the Valley Commandos. “

Dominic Cross, of the Powys chapter of motorcycle club Valley Commandos, said Mr Bailey was "a kind, gentle giant, and a guy who would do anything for anyone else" and always happy to help if the club was raising money.

An online collection to raise money for Mr Bailey's family and his two children was started, and the total donated so far is about £20,864.

To donate to help Chris’ family visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-family-support?utm

Dyfed Powys Police appealed for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Officers responded to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the A438 Glasbury to Clyro at 4.48pm on Friday, December 19.

The collision involved a black Yamaha motorbike, a black Mini Countryman Cooper and a black Volkswagen Polo.

Sadly, the rider of the motorbike died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was driving along this stretch of road at the time, or who might have dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police.

Quote ref 257 of December 19.