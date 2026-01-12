Inquests open after three people killed in Powys border crash

John Pryce Jones

Inquests into the deaths of three people killed in a road collision on the Mid Wales border in December, have been opened.

David Ian Richardson of Meadowcroft, Churchstoke was the driver of a red Toyota Yaris involved in a two vehicle collision on the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham on December 11 2025.

An inquest was opened and adjourned at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Monday by the South Wales Central Area Coroner, Kerrie Burge.

It was told that 63 year-old Mr Richardson passed away at the scene of the crash at 17.09 and he was identified by his family on December 17.

A post mortem was carried out by Dr Williams at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and he gave an initial cause of death as multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

Mr Richardson was born in Liverpool in 1962.

Pamela Rose Richardson also of Meadowcroft, Churchstoke was a front seat passenger in the vehicle being driven by Mr Richardson.

She also died at the scene at 17.09 and was also identified by family members on December 17.

A post mortem was carried out by Dr Williams at the University Hospital of Wales and he gave an initial cause of death as multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

Mrs Richardson, 64, was born in Newcastle.

John Pryce Jones, 86, was the driver of grey Audi 4 vehicle involved in the same collision on December 11.

He was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he passed away from his injuries on the same day.

He was identified by family members and a post mortem was carried out by Dr Williams at the University Hospital of Wales on January 5.

He gave an initial cause of death as traumatic haemorrhage, due to a splenic laceration and anti-coagulant therapy.

Mr Pryce Jones lived at Newington Way, Craven Arms.

In all three cases Ms Burge said further information is required and she adjourned all three inquests to a date to be fixed.

She passed her condolences to the families and she said the inquests would be linked when the required information is available and ready.

The family of David and Pamela Richardson paid tribute to them.

They said: “David and Pamela were loving members of our family. They were both very special to us all.

“David and Pamela had moved to the area earlier this year to enjoy their retirement.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.

“It has meant so much to the whole family. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so.”

Mr Pryce Jones’ family also paid tribute to him.

They said: “We wish to express our gratitude to all who have been so supportive at this very difficult time.

“Your caring words and actions have been invaluable to us.

“John was from mid-Wales and lived in Craven Arms. He was a larger-than-life character who was well known to so many people and he will be dearly missed by all.”

Officers appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision on the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham at around 4.50pm on 11 December, to get in touch.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that could support their investigation.

Contact the police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101

Quote ref: 267 of December 11.