‘Inspirational’ Dame Shan Legge-Bourke dies at her Powys home

The Honourable Dame Shân Legge-Bourke has died at her Glanusk home at the age of 82.

Her death was announced by her family who described her as ‘an inspiration’.

A statement from Glanusk Estate said, “We are very sad to announce the death of The Honourable Dame Shân Legge-Bourke DCVO CstJ who died peacefully at home surrounded by all her children.

“We are devastated to lose our mother. She was an inspiration to us all, and to many people she met over her years of service to Wales, and the countless organisations and institutions she supported.

“A country girl at heart, she has left an indelible legacy at Glanusk, the wider countryside and beyond.”

The daughter of William Bailey, the 3rd Lord Glanusk, she inherited the 18,000-acre Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell on his death in 1948 when she was only five years old and went on to be at the forefront of public life for many decades and was also a friend of the Princess Royaland lady in waiting to HRH the Princess Royal.

Her daughter Tiggy was famously nanny to Prince William and Harry.

Dame Shan served as Lord Lieutenant of Powys and chaired the Brecon and Radnor Country and Land Association.

She also acted as High Sheriff of Powys, President of Save the Children in Wales, President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.

She was also honorary colonel of the Infantry Battle School in Brecon and Governor of Christ College Brecon as well and supported countless other organisations across the county.

She was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in 1988 and in the 2015 New Year Honours was promoted to Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (DCVO).

In 2006 she was the subject of a BBC Wales series entitled The Lady of Glanusk which saw her hands on work in running the Glanusk Estate.

Her husband Captain William Legge-Bourke died in 2009. She leaves three children Alexandra (Tiggy), Zara and Harry.

Local groups have paid tribute with many praising her down to earth manner and wit.

Powys County Council Chairman William Denston Powell said: “Shân was an absolute trooper - and will be hugely missed across the County, but nowhere more than in Crickhowell and the Usk Valley. She was a positive institution and an incredibly relatable lady - we will not see her like again.”

Former Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies said: “Very sorry to hear this sad news. A lovely lady who will be missed by us all.”

Former Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive Steve Hughson added “Deeply upsetting news. Like many others I held SLB in the highest regard. Always supportive to me and others particularly during Royal Visits. Proud to have played a small part in the successful Diamonds in the Park and to have tried to spoil her during my time at The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. A true one-off who will leave a huge hole. Love and best wishes to the whole Glanusk Estate family.”

Crickhowell Fire Station extended their deepest condolences to the Legge-Bourke family. They said Shân was a valued friend to all at the station, both past and present, and was always generous with her support whenever needed.

Aberhonddu & District Male Choir said she was always very supportive of the Choir and she will be sorely missed, Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said she was an enthusiastic supporter, she was described as an inspiration in girlguiding and St John Ambulance said she worked hard for them too



