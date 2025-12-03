BREAKING: North Shropshire A-road closed after lorry 'left road and collided with hedge' - emergency services on scene

The A528 north of Shrewsbury - near Burlton and Myddle - was closed on Wednesday following a collision involving a lorry.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they had received a call about a collision at around 7.15am. Upon arrival, officers found a lorry had left the road and hit a hedge.

The A528 was closed on Wednesday following a crash. Photo: AA Traffic News

Thanking road users for their patience, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The A528 is currently closed between the Marton Junction to the junction for the B4397 due to a collision.

"We received a call around 7.15am this morning (December 3) with a report of a road traffic collision on the A528.

"Officers arrived to find one lorry that had left the road and collided with a hedge. Thankfully, no injuries to report."

The road remained closed at 10am.